Steep learning curve

What the BJP rule taught me in the past one year
- Sages of ancient India could fly aircraft.
- Cloning was pioneered in ancient India.
- Lord Hanuman developed the prescription to overcome death.
- Nehru was a mere philanderer.
- India's flag should be Ashoka chakra on saffron.
- It is against Indian culture for women to venture out after dark.
- Eating beef is the cause of most ailments.
- The most important issue that the adivasi children of Madhya Pradesh are facing today is the egg given with the mid-day meal.
- Hindu women who do not bear five children are responsible for the decline of the community.
- All minority groups are entitled to reservation.... Brahmins are a minority.
- Cow urine is a cure-all.
- To respect others' beliefs is to turn vegetarian. But respecting Muslims does not entail eating meat.
- Sanskrit is the key to progress.... Do not waste time on English.
- To drink cow's milk, which is meant for the calf, is a virtue, while to butcher a dying cow is a sin.
- Cow dung is a better disinfectant than phenol.
- The Shiva linga is a symbol of nuclear power.
- Kissing is the culture of the west. Ours is rape.
- Mobile phone and jeans are leading the girls astray.
- Even Einstein upheld the vedas.
- Deleting WhatsApp chats can endanger national security.
Thank you, Indian genius, for enlightening me.