Steep learning curve

What the BJP rule taught me in the past one year

Sages of ancient India could fly aircraft.



Cloning was pioneered in ancient India.



Lord Hanuman developed the prescription to overcome death.



Nehru was a mere philanderer.



India's flag should be Ashoka chakra on saffron.



It is against Indian culture for women to venture out after dark.



Eating beef is the cause of most ailments.



The most important issue that the adivasi children of Madhya Pradesh are facing today is the egg given with the mid-day meal.



Hindu women who do not bear five children are responsible for the decline of the community.



All minority groups are entitled to reservation.... Brahmins are a minority.



Cow urine is a cure-all.



To respect others' beliefs is to turn vegetarian. But respecting Muslims does not entail eating meat.



Sanskrit is the key to progress.... Do not waste time on English.



To drink cow's milk, which is meant for the calf, is a virtue, while to butcher a dying cow is a sin.



Cow dung is a better disinfectant than phenol.



The Shiva linga is a symbol of nuclear power.



Kissing is the culture of the west. Ours is rape.



Mobile phone and jeans are leading the girls astray.



Even Einstein upheld the vedas.



Deleting WhatsApp chats can endanger national security.

Thank you, Indian genius, for enlightening me.