View from the bottom-up

From left- Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani

77% of homemakers said the Modi government had performed well – 3.98/5

Top performers in the Union cabinet

Smriti Irani- (Human resource development)- 4.08

Sushma Swaraj- (External affairs, overseas Indian affairs)- 3.96

Rajnath Singh- (Home affairs) - 3.88

How the Modi government scored across cities

Kochi 3.58

Ludhiana 3.62

Chennai 3.68

Kolkata 3.69

Lucknow 4.06

Indore 4.16

Bengaluru 4.21

Delhi 4.29

Hyderabad 4.38

Mumbai 3.49

Ahmedabad 4.65



Curbing crimes against women- 3.49

Ensuring communal harmony- 3.71

Ensuring safety and security of minorities- 3.66

Curbing crimes against minorities- 3.69

Reining in allies- 3.54

Health care initiatives- 3.58

Arresting inflation- 3.43

Controlling prices of essential commodities- 3.53

Curbing black marketeering- 3.39

Implementing direct benefit transfers for LPG- 3.64

Anti-corruption measures- 3.50

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana- 4.18

Namami Gange project- 4.04

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan- 4.01