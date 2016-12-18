Fighter till the end

It is intriguing to realise how powerful a political leader Jayalalithaa had been in Tamil Nadu, essentially a patriarchal society still leaning towards feudalistic extremes. She was unarguably the most colourful, dynamic and determined woman politician that one has ever seen. She was an actor before she entered politics. From a glamour queen she turned into a tough politician, which, in itself, was an extraordinary story. She wrested control of the AIADMK after it was left rudderless on the passing of her mentor M.G. Ramachandran.

For a former film star, a single woman and a Brahmin, who hailed from Karnataka and spoke Kannada with more ease than Tamil [although she was a Tamilian], to gain acceptance in a party that had its roots in a movement that denounced Brahmins and thumped its chest saying “Thamizh engal mooch (Tamil is our breath)”, must have been tough. She relentlessly challenged the male-dominated, sexist politics of Tamil Nadu that worked as relentlessly to block her at every step of the way. MGR was looked upon as a demigod, and it would not have been easy to step into his shoes. Yet, she did, and became the most charismatic vote-catcher for the party after him.

She fought single-handedly against the crude machinations of her enemies from within and outside the party. She reached the top on her own, with no political pedigree and became an elected chief minister not once, but four times. She was undaunted by the cases filed against her on charges of corruption and when journalists and opponents said she was finished, she came back miraculously, stronger and more determined to fight her battle. She was, to the disappointment of her opponents, absolved of the charges by courts. The last one on disproportionate wealth in which she was acquitted is before the Supreme Court on appeal and the verdict has been kept reserved. Not that she would have cared in the end. It was enough that she had lived her life on her own terms.

She symbolised the mythical warrior, an incarnation of Shakti to her women admirers. She became a cult figure, Amma, the giver and the redeemer. She crafted her strategy methodically to win the people’s hearts by her welfare schemes on which her name and face were stamped. The masses believed that her benevolence made their lives more comfortable and got attached to her emotionally. The cadres deified her. It was the party’s compulsion to project the leader as supreme. And, she fitted the role perfectly.

She was imperious, enigmatic and unforgiving. It was amazing how strong her hold was over the party. Not a whimper was heard when she dismissed her ministers at will. No explanation was given or was asked. Party men knew that they did not exist without her. That was her strength and she used it to have her way. She shrewdly defanged the opposition that had once humiliated and abused her. She, who had moved away from her brother and other relatives for reasons known only to her, must have been lonely and angry. It became her obsession to defeat her enemies and win her battle. She seemed to challenge even the messenger of death, who stood at her door more than two months ago. But she kept him waiting, till she willed to die. Even death had to be on her own terms.

The author is Jayalalithaa’s biographer