Yuvraj tweets in support of Sanjay Dutt to defeat lung cancer

Former India all-rounder and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter late on Tuesday to support Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Acknowledging the pain cancer causes, Yuvraj encouraged Dutt to fight against the disease and “see this tough phase through”.

“You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Reports of Dutt being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer emerged on Tuesday evening, and soon, wishes for the Bollywood actor poured in. Dutt is expected to leave for the US for “immediate and rigorous treatment”, reports said.

On Tuesday, the 61-year-old actor took to social media and announced a short break from work.

“Hi, friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,” he wrote.

Last week, Dutt was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness. At Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, he was tested for COVID-19 as well, the report of which returned negative.

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer shortly after India’s triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, in which he was declared Man of the Tournament. However, he won his battle against cancer, after undergoing chemotherapy in the US and made his comeback to the Indian team in 2012.

Yuvraj last played for India in the tour of West Indies in 2017. He announced his retirement from international cricket last year in June.

The all-rounder has represented India 304 ODIs and 58 T20s scoring 8,701 and 1,177 runs respectively. In One Day Internationals, he has 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries to his name.

In Test cricket, Yuvraj has played 40 matches, scoring 1,900 runs, which includes three centuries and 11 fifties.