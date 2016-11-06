Trunk bend

Side bending is one of the important movements of the trunk. It helps the spinal column and the surrounding muscles. The abdominal organs get a rejuvenating stretch and the ribs and lungs also benefit. Here is a safe technique to impart side bending. This technique is useful for the elderly and also during rehabilitation.
METHOD:
* Keep two chairs, one by the side of the other.
* Sit upright on one chair; keep the other to your left.
* Gently bend to the left and rest the left forearm on the chair.
* Raise your right hand; as you inhale stretch the right portion of the trunk.
* Stretch the right arm straight, pull strong and intensify the stretch of the trunk.
* The right arm, trunk and hips must all be on the same plane.
* The right hip should be firm on the chair.
* Stay in the posture for 20-30 seconds with low and deep breathing.
* Bring right hand down and come up.
* Sit upright and change side.
* Repeat and relax.