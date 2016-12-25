The beneficiaries must help others By Vijaya Pushkarna/ Photos by Sanjay Ahlawat | December 18, 2016 Raghuveer Kandwal has taken one step at a time. And every time, the step was measured to benefit someone who needed help. Excerpts from an... Read More

Power of empowerment By Vijaya Pushkarna/ Photos by Sanjay Ahlawat | December 18, 2016 Raghuveer Kandwal, 44, is a man of few words. You won’t hear from him stories of childhood dreams or pranks, of teachers praising or pulling... Read More

Division of gains By Pratul Sharma | December 11, 2016 The BJP is cashing in on the disunity among opposition parties Read More

Bearing the brunt By Shalini Singh | December 11, 2016 Shehnaz, 28, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, quit her work at a beauty parlour to become a freelance beautician. Carrying a bulky... Read More

The nuclear agreement with Japan By Mandira Nayar | November 27, 2016 The Indian position, so far, has been that the right to test or not is a sovereign decision. With Japan, it seems India has made an exception. Read More

Birds’ paradise By Lalita Iyer | November 03, 2016 Mangalajodi in Odisha is one among 132 villages situated on the shore of the Chilika, India’s largest lagoon. During the late 1990s, it was... Read More

Proxy warriors By Rekha Dixit | October 30, 2016 As the presidential campaign enters the homestretch, Hillary leans heavily on the three Bs that matter—Barack, Bill and Bernie Read More