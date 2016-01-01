A thinning of democracy
It says something about the power (or powerlessness) of the legislature in India that the...By The Week Correspondent | December 25, 2016
Space for democracy is shrinking
Strength and quality of a democratic polity in...By H.K. Dua | December 25, 2016
Death of the Angel
The question of identity is as political for...By Anjuly Mathai | December 25, 2016
Disruptions and howling have become common place in the Indian Parliament
Many countries proudly proclaim themselves...By Soli J. Sorabjee | December 25, 2016
Headlines
The story tellerBy Anjuly Mathai | December 25, 2016
Anuradha Roy, the only Indian to be nominated for the Man Booker 2015, may be "shy" and "awkward", but the strokes of her pen are sure and...
A beast, unleashedBy Shubhankar Dam | December 25, 2016
Narendra Modi swore into national office on May 26, 2014. A day later, his cabinet decreed its first official act: an ordinance. It was an...
In search of secularismBy Madhav Godbole | December 25, 2016
The demonetisation shock therapy has had some unexpected positive fallouts. One of them is that the clamour for making India a Hindu rashtra...
To infinity and beyondBy Lalita Iyer | December 25, 2016
P.V. Sindhu has the mind of a champion and the heart of an ordinary girl
More local governments, more democracyBy George Mathew | December 25, 2016
Independence must begin at the bottom. Thus, every village will be a republic or a panchayat having full powers. It follows, therefore, that...
The Powerpuff GirlsBy Cithara Paul | December 25, 2016
Lisy Sunny and her band of followers called Pembilai Orumai staged a feminist protest in Kerala that was so strong that, in many ways, it can...
Put the houses in orderBy M.R. Madhavan | December 25, 2016
Parliament has hardly functioned in the winter session as opposition parties and the government argued over the particular rules under which...
Beyond straitjacket thinkingBy Shiv Visvanathan | December 25, 2016
Raimon Panikkar, the philosopher polymath, who spent years in Banaras and taught at Harvard, was a scholar interested in the way we formulate...
Unique Hindu codeBy Dipankar Gupta | December 25, 2016
Democracy is not easy to accomplish and practise. It requires a cultivated disposition, but also must accept multiple interests. We need to...
The hyper-democratic IndiaBy Patrick French | December 25, 2016
In the last two US presidential elections, voter turnout stood at around 58 per cent. Obama or Romney, Clinton or Trump? Both ballots...
Rise and shineBy Priyanka Bhadani | December 25, 2016
Focused, determined and mature beyond her years, Alia Bhatt is taking her craft to a whole new level
One-woman armyBy Lalita Iyer | December 25, 2016
Dr Sunitha Krishnan has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating thousands of women and children from sex slavery
Empress of artBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Neha Kirpal started India Art Fair in 2008 and today, it is the fourth biggest art fair in the world
Redefining loveBy Mini P Thomas | December 25, 2016
Roopa Rao, who was judged best director at the NYC Web Fest for her series on the intimacy between two young girls, feels it is the human...
The write perspectiveBy The Week Correspondent | December 25, 2016
Six female writers tell us about the world they want to leave their daughters