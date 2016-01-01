The story teller By Anjuly Mathai | December 25, 2016 Anuradha Roy, the only Indian to be nominated for the Man Booker 2015, may be “shy” and “awkward”, but the strokes of her pen are sure and... Read More

A beast, unleashed By Shubhankar Dam | December 25, 2016 Narendra Modi swore into national office on May 26, 2014. A day later, his cabinet decreed its first official act: an ordinance. It was an...

In search of secularism By Madhav Godbole | December 25, 2016 The demonetisation shock therapy has had some unexpected positive fallouts. One of them is that the clamour for making India a Hindu rashtra...

More local governments, more democracy By George Mathew | December 25, 2016 Independence must begin at the bottom. Thus, every village will be a republic or a panchayat having full powers. It follows, therefore, that...

The Powerpuff Girls By Cithara Paul | December 25, 2016 Lisy Sunny and her band of followers called Pembilai Orumai staged a feminist protest in Kerala that was so strong that, in many ways, it can...

Put the houses in order By M.R. Madhavan | December 25, 2016 Parliament has hardly functioned in the winter session as opposition parties and the government argued over the particular rules under which...

Beyond straitjacket thinking By Shiv Visvanathan | December 25, 2016 Raimon Panikkar, the philosopher polymath, who spent years in Banaras and taught at Harvard, was a scholar interested in the way we formulate...

Unique Hindu code By Dipankar Gupta | December 25, 2016 Democracy is not easy to accomplish and practise. It requires a cultivated disposition, but also must accept multiple interests. We need to...

The hyper-democratic India By Patrick French | December 25, 2016 In the last two US presidential elections, voter turnout stood at around 58 per cent. Obama or Romney, Clinton or Trump? Both ballots...

Rise and shine By Priyanka Bhadani | December 25, 2016 Focused, determined and mature beyond her years, Alia Bhatt is taking her craft to a whole new level

One-woman army By Lalita Iyer | December 25, 2016 Dr Sunitha Krishnan has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating thousands of women and children from sex slavery

Empress of art By Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016 Neha Kirpal started India Art Fair in 2008 and today, it is the fourth biggest art fair in the world

Redefining love By Mini P Thomas | December 25, 2016 Roopa Rao, who was judged best director at the NYC Web Fest for her series on the intimacy between two young girls, feels it is the human...