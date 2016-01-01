  1. Home
A thinning of democracy COVER STORY

A thinning of democracy

It says something about the power (or powerlessness) of the legislature in India that the...

By The Week Correspondent | December 25, 2016

Headlines

  • The story teller
    By Anjuly Mathai | December 25, 2016

    Anuradha Roy, the only Indian to be nominated for the Man Booker 2015, may be “shy” and “awkward”, but the strokes of her pen are sure and...

  • A beast, unleashed
    By Shubhankar Dam | December 25, 2016

    Narendra Modi swore into national office on May 26, 2014. A day later, his cabinet decreed its first official act: an ordinance. It was an...

  • In search of secularism
    By Madhav Godbole | December 25, 2016

    The demonetisation shock therapy has had some unexpected positive fallouts. One of them is that the clamour for making India a Hindu rashtra...

  • To infinity and beyond
    By Lalita Iyer | December 25, 2016

    P.V. Sindhu has the mind of a champion and the heart of an ordinary girl

  • More local governments, more democracy
    By George Mathew | December 25, 2016

    Independence must begin at the bottom. Thus, every village will be a republic or a panchayat having full powers. It follows, therefore, that...

  • The Powerpuff Girls
    By Cithara Paul | December 25, 2016

    Lisy Sunny and her band of followers called Pembilai Orumai staged a feminist protest in Kerala that was so strong that, in many ways, it can...

  • Put the houses in order
    By M.R. Madhavan | December 25, 2016

    Parliament has hardly functioned in the winter session as opposition parties and the government argued over the particular rules under which...

  • Beyond straitjacket thinking
    By Shiv Visvanathan | December 25, 2016

    Raimon Panikkar, the philosopher polymath, who spent years in Banaras and taught at Harvard, was a scholar interested in the way we formulate...

  • Unique Hindu code
    By Dipankar Gupta | December 25, 2016

    Democracy is not easy to accomplish and practise. It requires a cultivated disposition, but also must accept multiple interests. We need to...

  • The hyper-democratic India
    By Patrick French | December 25, 2016

    In the last two US presidential elections, voter turnout stood at around 58 per cent. Obama or Romney, Clinton or Trump? Both ballots...

  • Rise and shine
    By Priyanka Bhadani | December 25, 2016

    Focused, determined and mature beyond her years, Alia Bhatt is taking her craft to a whole new level

  • One-woman army
    By Lalita Iyer | December 25, 2016

    Dr Sunitha Krishnan has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating thousands of women and children from sex slavery

  • Empress of art
    By Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016

    Neha Kirpal started India Art Fair in 2008 and today, it is the fourth biggest art fair in the world

  • Redefining love
    By Mini P Thomas | December 25, 2016

    Roopa Rao, who was judged best director at the NYC Web Fest for her series on the intimacy between two young girls, feels it is the human...

  • The write perspective
    By The Week Correspondent | December 25, 2016

    Six female writers tell us about the world they want to leave their daughters

