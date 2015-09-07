Valid move

I agree with the move. The whole idea behind detention is to use fear as the only motivation for studying. This leads to students giving more importance to the process of examination rather than actual learning. However, non-detention till class VIII should not mean acceptance of shoddy levels of learning. The need of the hour is an educational revamp at class I level itself. Students need to be motivated to learn at an early age, thus developing a healthy attitude towards learning. Then, detention can be brought in to the system from class IX onwards.

Archit Joshi