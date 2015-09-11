Revise the criteria

It has been six decades since independence and the reservation system still cannot reach people who are socially and economically backward because of the wrong policies and wide gap between the administration and target groups. People should be granted reserved status based on their present standards of living, education, employment, social standing, geographical isolation and linguistic problems. The government must provide benefits to catalyse their uplift. Caste-based reservation leads to an unequal, undignified and unfaithful relationship among communities. It encourages caste-based politics. If reservation is granted to all, then how can a group achieve equality and social justice? The government should immediately cut all benefits to wealthy reserved classes.

Uttam K. Bhowmik

Dhalhara, West Bengal