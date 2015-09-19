Inform, do not probe!

Whenever a crime story is uncovered, the media goes at it hammer and tongs. If a celebrity is involved, then the reporters seem to take vicarious pleasure in tearing the personality to pieces, regardless of the nature of the offence or sensitivity of the issue.

The role of the media is to inform the masses and not investigate a case. When they take on the task of policing, it adds to the problem of genuine law enforcers. The police have the requisite expertise to investigate and the courts base their judgements on evidences and factual accounts, rather than speculation.

The present trend of investigative journalism, where a news anchor speaks to a plethora of experts and brandishes 'exclusive' documents pertaining to the case, can at best be called entertainment for the viewers. The media, especially the electronic media, must exercise caution and be judicious in their pronouncements, rather than just strive raise the TRP ratings.

Lata V

Kochi