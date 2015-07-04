Iconic heads for iconic institutions

Dear I&B ministry,

All regimes seek to reward their own. But why does the NDA government settle for the second best for some of the high-profile appointments? The appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has drawn the ire of students and the alumni alike. The students are on an indefinite strike, determined to oppose what they rightly perceive to be a politically-motivated choice, leading to a shutdown of the institute.

Gajendra Chauhan is best known for his role as Yudhishtir in the epic TV series Mahabharat by B.R. Chopra. His credentials are not a patch on the two luminaries—poet-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and film director Shyam Benegalâ—who were also being considered for the posts. In this context, it must be mentioned that this is the second time that the government is making a less-than-weighty choice for Bollywood-related posts. Earlier, the appointment of Pahlaj Nihalani as the CBFC chief had triggered enough controversy.

Iconic institutions require iconic heads to maintain their image and standards. Favouring its own for key jobs is fine so long as the appointees are the best in their respective fields. Otherwise, the ruling party stands to forfeit much goodwill.

Yours sincerely,

J. Akshobhya, Mysuru