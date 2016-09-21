Wake up, Kejriwal

In 2012, the anti-corruption movement India Against Corruption (IAC) under the leadership of Anna Hazare got massive support from people from all spheres of life all over India. In the end the wishes, hopes, aspirations and expectations of crores of people transformed into an idea of alternative politics in form of the AAP.

Anna Hazare didn't join the AAP but offered his valuable life teachings and advice on morality, character and the uneven path forward. So, it became the moral duty of AAP leaders to ensure that good, honest people across the talent spectrum join the idea of AAP. And this mantra was followed initially. But, in the pursuit of quick results, absolute power and money, Anna's advice was forgotten, and before the 2015 Delhi polls many people were allowed to join the AAP who had, in their previous avatars, been in other mainstream traditional political parties.

After the AAP won and you became the chief minister, many senior leaders like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Prof Anand Kumar, Ilias Azmi and Dharamvir Gandhi who opposed the entry of these political opportunists and questioned your autocratic style of working were expelled from the AAP. And then, by using your coterie, you took control of the party.

It is the same group of people who crossed over for electoral gains, which is creating problems for the AAP. Be it Jitendra Tomar in fake degree case, Somnath Bharti in Khirki Extension case and family dispute, or Sandeep Kumar, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann. The AAP has been in news this year for the wrong reasons—around 15-20 MLAs are facing serious charges. Similar stories of harassment of women, money for party tickets, blackmailing are coming from Punjab, too. Consequently, the party's volunteer base is shrinking.

It seems to me that the idea of alternative politics is under serious threat. The dreams and expectations of crores of Indians, who put in everything to build this movement and the AAP a grand success, are dying. Absolute power corrupts absolutely—to prove this saying wrong, the AAP needs to walk the talk by working sincerely on its 70-point agenda on its home turf before doing political adventurism and undertaking ambitious projects.

I hope these recent setbacks will awaken the party leadership from its deep slumber. Lessons need to be learnt on how not to repeat these mistakes in future and not play blame games on each and every issue.

Kanishk Kumar

Put your house in order first

I so and so solemnly abide by the sovereignty and integrity of our country and

abide the rules and regulations of the Constitution.... People take such an oath when they are elected as leaders to run the government. This might be the 'Hippocratic Oath' for other major parties but not for the Aam Aadmi Party, which is back-boned by Anna Hazare, who is considered the most honest person and a man of character. The oath taken should be followed stringently by your party members. A broom symbolises your party—a symbolic notation of cleaning politics of corruption and crime.

But the ongoings in your party is opposing your true self. The criminal proceedings of your party members are tarnishing your party’s image. Such things would prove shameful to Anna Hazare. It’s a sincere request that, before brooming the neighbour’s den, please broom your own.

Arathi Raghuveer

Mysuru