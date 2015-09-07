A progressive step

I completely agree with the views of the Central Advisory Board of Education. India is already plagued with the problem of school dropouts and the detention system will only make the situation worse. According to UNICEF, the school dropout rate is extremely high in India as over 80 million children are not completing the full cycle of elementary education. Though it is important that the children should get quality education, considering the fact that the school dropouts mainly from the poorer sections of the society, the idea of not detaining children till class VIII would go a long way in continuance of academics. If the children are detained for their poor scores, it might dissuade them from attending the school altogether. Further, the quality education in public schools is very low.

The government must first focus on improving the conditions of public schools and then think of a detention system.

K.S. Hareesh Kumar

Lucknow