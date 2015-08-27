Disappointing decision

Lifting the ban on pornographic sites two days after imposing it revealed the government's inability to comprehend the core issue. The lack of understanding, maturity, and competency on the part of the government seem to be the sole reason for bowing down to the ardent desire of a small percent of the people who are earning money from this business and polluting the society. The majority of people, if considered, would have voted in favour of the order.

The moment sites were blocked, the fundamental right protectors grabbed the government by the neck demanding lifting of the ban, and got it done with an exception of child pornography websites. The government acted as swing ball, rolling on the commands of the ones who cried louder. The government could have made these sites payable, at the least.

The ease and swiftness with which the government retracted its order reflect its sheer failure. Had the government examined the pros and cons of free circulation of these sites and its impact on the society, it could have come up with a more stringent action.

Now the service providers will unblock most of the sites banned earlier, disabling only the ones that promote child pornography. The internet service providers' association is now in the dilemma on how to implement the order to unblock the sites which does not have child pornography as there is no mechanism to filter child porn from the pool of porn content. They have put the onus to identify websites which do not showcase child pornography on the government. Now will we have our politicians sorting the porn sites. Meanwhile, we are looking forward to the fifty-member parliament committee that will investigate and decide on all types of pornography and their categories.

Rashmi Bansal