Praiseworthy decision

I appreciate the government. It is indeed bold to take a U-turn and lift the ban on pornographic sites. The Centre has realised its folly that it cannot moral police after even the Supreme Court categorically refused to censor the internet sites. In fact, the Centre is praiseworthy for gracefully accepting its mistake and, hence, has demonstrated strength and not weakness. It is not weakness to respect personal liberty of people. In any case, the Centre has expressed its commitment towards banning child pornography. I am, therefore, of the view that the Centre has upheld personal liberty without taking a rigid stand, and it is not incompetence. We must appreciate the Centre.

K.S. Hareesh Kumar Lucknow