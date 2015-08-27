Mission impossible

I do not believe that the government is inefficient because it lifted the ban on pornography. The task it undertook was simply impossible. About 25 per cent of India's internet traffic is driven by porn, and there are 40 million websites. A new one pops up for every blocked site.

Moreover, there are virtual private and proxy networks through which porn can be accessed. Most of the servers utilised by porn sites are located outside India. The government aims (as per claims) to ban 'child pornography', and not restrict adults from watching porn. This clause makes the task incredibly tough.

The government could have banned all porn sites through a strategic and despotic machinery of censorship. But there is no technical mechanism to segregate child porn from adult porn. This makes 'Swachh Internet' a technical flaw more than political incompetence. The government should have thought about these factors before setting out to ban porn.

Noel Mariam George

Kochi