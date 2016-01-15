Give peace a chance

It’s quite commendable that a party that is only concerned about communal riots and always concentrating on its own territory is concerned about the whole country. A salute to your concern.

You might have heard of a phrase from the Upanishad: Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, which means ‘the whole world as one family'. Modi’s diplomatic move in uniting both the countries should be honoured. Though the neighbouring country may not extend a friendly handshake, it is the duty of the head of our nation to persist with the peace efforts. Just to remind you that India is a peace-loving country, which has nurtured great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi who fought for our independence through peaceful ways.

The unification of the countries is as important as empowering the internal security of our country. The Pathankot tragedy has nothing to do with Modi’s peaceful diplomatic move. The internal loopholes of the Armed forces led to this tragedy. Modi has to be concerned about tightening the internal security along with unifying both the countries.

Arathi Raghuveer

Mysore



Taking advantage

The problem with BJP's ally Shiv Sena, is that it does not want peace talks with Pakistan, because of obvious reasons—the 1993 Bombay blasts and 2008 Mumbai attacks. In a way, I agree with them because the current dispensation and its predecessors have given enough chances to Pakistan, and it only appears to be another elaborate charade.

However, the Shiv Sena should not be an impediment to the cultural exchange between the two countries. For instance, it forced the organisers to cancel Ghulam Ali's concert in Mumbai. Artistes like him are pure at heart and don't have ulterior motive, and wouldn't resort to acts that would derail the talks between India and Pakistan.

Also, I find the Sena interfering a lot in BJP's matters ever since the BJP lost the assembly elections in Bihar and Delhi. The ruling party's victory seems to have given the Sena wings and it is trying to be the superior party in Maharashtra. What it has not learnt from the election is that it didn't manage to get more seats than the BJP. It has to learn from the AAP, which managed a landslide majority in Delhi despite contesting the election for the first time.

Rohit T.

Bengaluru

