Female fervour

Women owing allegiance to Islamic State (IS) is no longer a western phenomenon. In fact, Yasmin Mohammed Zahid, 29, will soon become the first Indian woman to be charge-sheeted for having links to Islamic State’s terror activities in India. The National Investigation Agency is working on bringing an IS case involving her to a final stage before February.

The discourse around radicalisation in India, particularly in the southern states, changed when Yasmin confessed to the NIA that a group of 22 people—13 men, six women and three children—had left their houses in Kasaragod and Palakkad districts of Kerala to join Islamic State of Iraq and Levant Wilayah Khorasan, a branch of the terror outfit active in Afghanistan.

The Kerala Police arrested Yasmin, a Bihar native, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on August 1, while she was trying to leave India for Afghanistan to join her husband, Abdul Rashid. A native of Kasaragod, he was allegedly involved in the disappearance of the group from Kerala between mid-May and first week of July last year.

During her interrogation in September, Yasmin told the NIA that Rashid had arranged their travel and later informed her that they had reached IS territory in Afghanistan in the first week of July. Not only did she blow the lid off Rashid’s alleged terror activities, training and recruitment, but she also talked about how youths were being brainwashed for jihad under the guise of sermons in various parts of Kerala. Rashid had met Yasmin at the Peace International School in Kasaragod, where he was the public relations officer and she was a teacher.

The NIA has now sought the Union home ministry’s permission for prosecution in two IS-related cases. One of them involves Yasmin, who allegedly helped the missing persons leave India for IS destinations. The other case involves Abdul Rashid and Arshid Qureshi, an employee of televangelist Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), who allegedly persuaded a 26-year-old Keralite, Ashfaque Majeed, and his wife to join IS.

The home ministry has already banned the IRF from receiving any foreign funding after its name cropped up in the interrogation of several arrested IS operatives. The move to charge-sheet Qureshi is likely to spell more trouble for the foundation.

Yasmin’s interrogation has given the investigators a glimpse of how women are being drawn to IS and are finding succour in the lap of IS in Afghanistan. Before Yasmin’s arrest, mass recruitment of men, women and children by IS jihadists had not come to the fore. The NIA learned that all 22 persons had left from the Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Mumbai airport for Kuwait, Dubai, Muscat or Abu Dhabi, from where they travelled to Afghanistan through Iran. Intelligence agencies are monitoring the route.

In the past six months, Indian intelligence agencies have gathered inputs that indicate that these youths are “happy in Afghanistan as they are able to practise Islam freely and are living a pure life”. An intelligence official said that these youths, some of them couples, were in touch with their family members in Kerala, who have been asking them to return, in vain.

“They are under surveillance, and whatever inputs we have gathered indicate that they neither wish to travel to Syria nor wish to return,” an intelligence official told THE WEEK.

During her interrogation, Yasmin had told NIA sleuths that she married Rashid in 2016 in a ceremony solemnised over the phone. Two IS operatives had acted as guardian and witness. According to the NIA, Rashid used to send videos and messages in support of the IS caliphate to her on Telegram, a messaging app. Yasmin also confessed that Rashid and his first wife, Ayisha, were in touch with a couple in the UK, who had converted to Islam and were spreading messages in support of IS through Telegram.

Rashid had given Ayisha’s ATM card to Yasmin and had transferred about Rs1.5 lakh to her account in mid-July. Yasmin used this money to buy flight tickets, pay for the Afghanistan visa and buy $620.

When NIA sleuths talk of Yasmin, they rattle off names of female jihadist, from the west, whose names have figured in the investigation of domestic IS terror cases. One such woman is Filipino IS recruiter Karen Aisha Hamidon, who has allegedly radicalised several Indian youths and possibly arranged their travel to IS territory. IS operative Mohammed Sirajuddin, arrested from Jaipur last year, had told the NIA that Karen Aisha had created a WhatsApp group of IS recruits. Using codes names such as @Karen-Aisha-Hamidon and @Karen-Aisha-al-Muslimah, the top IS operative had radicalised many youths in India and abroad.

The swelling list of female jihadist linked to IS has caught the eye of counter terror agencies worldwide. In September, 55-year-old Marie Castelli of Kentucky, US, was arrested for IS propaganda through her social media accounts. Around the same time, French police arrested four women, including Ines Madani, 19, who were planning to bomb the Paris-Gare de Lyon railway station, reportedly to avenge the death of top IS leader Abu Muhammed al-Adnani.

“They use code names like ‘radical girls’ or ‘fan girls’ and should not be mistaken for gullible women who get trapped in the terror net by men because of their vulnerability,” a counter terror officer said. “These women are self-motivated and trained and are becoming the face of IS. This is a new trend as it has not happened in the past with outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba.”