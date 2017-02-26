Triad of trouble

One and a half years ago, when the Patel community in north Gujarat started an agitation demanding reservation in government jobs and education, the BJP did not realise its longterm implications. The rise of Hardik Patel as the spearhead of the agitation and the crackdown on a protest rally in Ahmedabad in August 2015 only made matters worse for the BJP. In the local body elections that followed, the party suffered reverses.

A young commerce graduate from Viramgam near Ahmedabad, Hardik heads the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). After spending nine months behind bars on charges of sedition, he was granted bail in July last year, on condition that he stay outside the state for six months.

Hardik returned to Gujarat on January 17, and the BJP is once again feeling the jitters. It was not a coincidence that the party appointed Dr Rutvij Patel as the president of its youth wing, just a few days before Hardik’s return. Rutvij, too, hails from Viramgam.

On his return, Hardik led a rally in Himmatnagar in north Gujarat. He said the Patel community knew how to secure reservation and reminded the huge gathering about how more than 12 people were killed in the violence that broke out after the rally in Ahmedabad in 2015.

Hardik has vowed to spread the agitation to the villages. He told THE WEEK that the plan was to form pressure groups of 400 people in each of 18,260 villages of the state.

PAAS leader Varun Patel said they would not accept anything less than reservation. According to him, the BJP is “110 per cent” scared of the agitation, as evident from the sedition charges slapped on Hardik and the way he was “tortured” in Udaipur in Rajasthan, where Hardik spent the six months. In Udaipur, Varun said, the police used to ask him to take permission even to go to temple. Sources said Hardik’s visitors, too, were closely watched.

Rutvij said that the BJP’s youth wing would act as a bridge between the youth of Gujarat and the state government. He plans to concentrate on social media and strengthen the BJP’s booth-level management.

Patel agitation is not the only thing that could affect the BJP’s prospects in the assembly elections due this December. The dalit movement that began after the flogging case in Una last year, the demand among Other Backward Classes for stricter implementation of prohibition in the state, and the OBCs uniting under the leadership of Alpesh Thakor, a 39-year-old from Endla village in Ahmedabad district, could well add to the party’s woes.

The BJP has responded by announcing a Rs 1,000 crore scheme for the youth, promulgating an ordinance to give a 10 per cent quota for economically backward people in the unreserved category (which has been challenged in the Supreme Court), convening meetings with Patidar and dalit leaders, and making punishments stricter under the Prohibition Act.

BJP spokesman Bharat Pandya, however, told THE WEEK that the party had taken Hardik’s return lightly. He alleged that the Congress had instigated those who were leading the Patel, OBC and dalit agitations to “misguide society”.

On the face of it, though, Pandya’s allegations seem incorrect. The Congress has been struggling get its act together for the past two decades. It could not even capitalise on the reverses suffered by the BJP in the recent local body elections.

Besides Hardik, Jignesh Mewani, the 36-year-old lawyer who leads the agitation demanding land for dalits in the state, has also been making waves. Mewani was among those who welcomed Hardik on his return to Gujarat. He shared the dais with him. Mewani told THE WEEK that he would meet Hardik and Alpesh soon to discuss a common minimum programme for the youth.

While Hardik is busy implementing his plans to spread the agitation to rural areas, sources say not all in the PAAS are happy with his style of functioning. “I have a blueprint for the future, which I will reveal at an appropriate time,” he said. “I will seek answers [from the BJP] at the right time.”