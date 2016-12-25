Minions no more

Moving on: Panneerselvam (laying the wreath) and Sasikala (second from left) at Rajaji Hall in Chennai | PTI

On December 11, a day before cyclone Vardah hit Chennai, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had a brainstorming session with the revenue secretary, Chennai corporation officials and his cabinet colleagues. Within hours, all precautions were in place, officers given instructions and public advisories issued. The following day, while winds uprooted more than 3,000 trees in Chennai, winds of change blew within the government. Unlike under former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, the ministers now had more say in the relief and rescue operations. It was a team effort. Ministers C. Vijayabaskar, S.P. Velumani and D. Jayakumar were seen at the relief centres, serving food to the people. Electricity minister P. Thangamani held a news conference to tell the people that electricity would be restored at the earliest. “It was a huge task. But everything was handled with care after discussions and coordination on the ground,” said an IAS officer who oversaw the operations.

While the swift action might have earned him praise, Panneerselvam’s third term as chief minister could be daunting. In a state that keeps its people happy with freebies, economic challenges loom large. A day before her hospitalisation on September 22, Jayalalithaa had inaugurated one of her favourite projects—the Rs4,550-crore solar power project of the Adani group, at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram—through video conferencing. She also flagged off the second phase of the Chennai metro rail project. However, there is a backlog of other files, which would be a big challenge for Panneerselvam. “There are at least 200 files pending for chief minister’s signature,” said a senior official. “Only a few days before the [assembly] election date was announced, she [Jayalalithaa] had sent around two dozen files from her Poes Garden residence.”

As chief minister, Jayalalithaa took all decisions and got officers to implement them. The ministers would just do as instructed. “We would always wait for signatures and instructions from the chief minister’s office, even for buying a vehicle for a department,” said the official. “Now I feel everything will be decentralised.”

Once Panneerselvam moves into the chief minister’s chamber he is expected to assert himself against the power centres in the AIADMK. On December 10, when his cabinet met for the first time, Panneerselvam sat in the chief minister’s chair and invoked Jayalalithaa’s name only twice. His first letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Jayalalithaa only once. “He might look meek and soft-spoken. But he is intelligent and can handle his job swiftly and efficiently,” said a senior cabinet minister. “Keep in mind that our Amma never wanted fools with her. She always preferred people who were swift in action and listened to her commands. He did this perfectly, but he always knew how to assert himself, which is why he was shown his place during the elections.”

Panneerselvam’s future as chief minister, however, depends on Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala. Apparently, the AIADMK stands behind Sasikala, or Chinnamma, as she is addressed, and it was apparently at her instance that Panneerselvam was removed from the party’s decision-making committee months before the 2016 state elections.

Journalist and author Vaasanthi said Sasikala was more enigmatic than Jayalalithaa. “You cannot underestimate her. She is as shrewd as Jayalalithaa,” she said. And, given her penchant for operating behind the scenes, said a senior AIADMK leader, she could easily tighten the grip. A legislator said Sasikala was all powerful at home and in the party and that after she returned to Jayalalithaa’s house in 2012, she took every decision on behalf of Jayalalithaa. Of the 136 MLAs of the party, at least 100 were handpicked by her. “She is already at work, clearing the hurdles for her to take over,” said an IAS officer.

Said Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy: “We have no choice. She had been with our leader during all her trying times. She is the only one who can take our party forward and keep the flock intact.”

However, the challenge before Sasikala is to keep her family away from the party and the government, which could be extremely difficult. “Jayalalithaa was always against family politics,” said a senior AIADMK leader. “But here the Mannargudi family [Sasikala’s] comes first. Jayalalithaa, in fact, banished Sasikala from Poes Garden in 2011 because of the increasing influence of the family. I have no option but to back her. We cannot afford to contest one more election.”

Given the divide in the party on caste and community lines, keeping the flock together would be a challenge for Sasikala. In a party that has the complete backing of the Thevars, especially as both Panneerselvam and Sasikala belong to the community, cracks are showing. The Vanniyars from the northern districts and the Gounders from the western districts may not support Sasikala till the next elections. “The Thevar hegemony and power centres within the party will be the major challenge for Sasikala,” said political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy.

But Sasikala has already set her plan in motion. Days after Jayalalithaa’s death, she met senior journalists, media owners and senior party members at Poes Garden. The party headquarters sent out the visuals of her meetings to the media, requesting publication.

However, for now, it seems Panneerselvam and Sasikala, despite their differences, would work out an amicable relationship for survival.