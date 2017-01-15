Snowing business

Since July last year, Kashmir had been burning, following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. But, as winter walked in, a thin blanket of snow fell over the simmering resentment, cooling tempers down. And with snow, come tourists, which means business. Even separatist leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, who spearheaded the uprising, came out with a statement: “Tourists and pilgrims who intend to visit Kashmir are most welcome.” The gesture was appreciated by those associated with the tourism sector, which had been badly hit by the uprising. But it was the snowfall, albeit a light one, in Gulmarg—the first snowfall was in the second week of December—that calmed their frayed nerves. For, with every snowfall, they knew, the tourist footfall would increase.

Most hotels and houseboats have slashed their rates this season to attract tourists, but not Highlands Park in Gulmarg. An overnight stay here still costs Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000. It, however, had to sack some of its employees. “Ours is not a hotel where you come and stay overnight like any other hotel,” said manager Mohammad Assadullah. “When you stay at Highlands Park, you became a part of its rich legacy of hosting prime ministers, diplomats, leading politicians, business leaders and, of course, celebrities from Bollywood.”

Highland Park’s Bollywood connect dates back to the 1970s—the song ‘hum tum ek kamre mein bandh ho’ from Bobby was shot here. The hotel even has a cottage called Bobby Hut, one of the many built on a terraced slope amid thick pine forests overlooking the Gulmarg valley.



Rishi Kapoor, the lead actor in the film, revisited Bobby Hut when he went to Kashmir a few years ago. “It was as though time had frozen over there. The same cottage, the same greenery, the same flowers in bloom, and even the colours of the flowers were exactly the same,” he told a website that covers cinema.

When actor Shah Rukh Khan was shooting in Gulmarg for Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012, he stayed at Bobby Hut. “I am staying in 305, the room where ‘hum tum ek kamre mein band ho’ was shot in Bobby. Feels sweet... now just to try and lose the keys... ha ha,” he tweeted.

Cold, comfort: Khyber Resorts | Umer Asif

The vintage look of Highlands Park is in sharp contrast to Khyber Resorts, the only five-star hotel in Gulmarg. The resort looks sleek and modern on the outside. Inside, its designers have beautifully blended local and sourced wood to lay out floors, stairs, restaurants and ceilings that sport traditional Kashmiri Khatamband carvings. Built on eight acres of a sylvan coniferous forest, the resort offers a breathtaking view of the snow-clad Apharwat peak and Gulmarg valley in winter. In summer, the resort had advance bookings, but most of them were cancelled because of the uprising.

Khyber has lowered the rates marginally, and has retained most of its 250-odd staff despite the slump in business. “Last year, Mukesh Ambani was our guest,” said assistant front office manager Manzoor Akhtar. “A business family, too, held a wedding here.” The resort has snow scooters and all-terrain vehicles ready to ferry tourists around Gulmarg.

Ilyas Nasir, assistant director, tourism, is confident that tourists will throng Gulmarg once there is snowfall. Zahoor Ahmed, one of the 400 and more tour guides in Gulmarg, is keeping his fingers crossed. “After the uprising in July, there has been no business,” he said. It’s no different for ponywallahs like Shabir Ahmed Lone. “There are more than 3,000 ponywallahs in Gulmarg and all of them have been out of work owing to the uprising,” he said.

But the arrival of a few tourists has brought some cheer. A family from Mauritius—Muhammad Iqbal, his wife, Nariman Salroo, along with their daughters, Shanbees and Shahnah, and Shahnah’s fiance, Wassim Kishanji—travelled to Kashmir to see snow. “The stay has been good and we hope it snows soon,” said Iqbal. Raj Shah and Ayat Shah from Nagpur, Maharashtra, are here on their honeymoon. “We were afraid of coming to Kashmir because of what we were seeing in the media, but here we feel safe,” said Raj. By afternoon, more foreign tourists had arrived, much to the delight of the ponywallahs.

But in Pahalgam, 160km from Gulmarg, there is no buzz or business. The silvery waters of the river Lidder flow at a slow pace. The main market and hotels look deserted. Only a few grocery stores, manned by local residents, were open.

“Pahalgam is a summer destination,” said Ashiq Hussain of Pine Spring resort. “We only had two bookings recently.” Business picks up only between march and October.

Pahalgam is largely unspoiled by the ravages in the name of development. Its 18-hole golf course, at 2,130m above sea level, is one of most scenic places in Asia. A few tournaments were organised last summer, but none after the uprising spread. Most hotels, small and medium, are hoping for a good summer this year. “We laid off some staff and reduced the wages,” said a hotel manager. “Last year had been totally lost owing to the uprising.”

Honeymooners Ayat and Raj Shah, in Gulmarg | Tariq Bhat

The drive up into the pine woods dominating the Lidder valley leads to Pine and Peak hotel. As at Highland Park, a fence delineates the borders of the hotel and the forest. The 75-room two-storey hotel is spread over a few acres with several special cottages, one of which was occupied by Bollywood star Salman Khan when he was shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “He stayed here for a few weeks and liked the place,” said manager Bashir Ahmed. What about the business now? “We are expecting a small group for a few days next week,” he said.

The government is working to develop the Betaab valley, named after the Sunny Deol- and Amrita Singh-starrer Betaab, into a ski resort in winters. Ice skating turfs are being developed at a few places to attract tourists to Pahalgam during winter.

But a lot depends on how tourists respond to the snowfall in Gulmarg. “Generally, when tourists visit Gulmarg in winters, it has a spillover effect as most of them like to experience a stay in a houseboat or travel around Srinagar,” a tourism official said. “This also helps generate business for shikarawallahs and those who sell handicrafts.”