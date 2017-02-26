I was attacked under the nose of Central forces

Why couldn’t you end the blockade? Will you be sterner?

I have met Rajnathji, our home minister. I have asked him not to be a silent spectator and to take decisive steps. Otherwise, I would have to be harsh. Peace talks and violence cannot go hand in hand. Despite being tagged as an insurgent group, they are constructing their own camps here and there in Manipur.

Why can’t you take action?

My problem is that they are engaging women and other innocent people in the protest. We can use water cannons, but if we fight and one or two people die, the situation would go out of control. So, I have asked the Central government, which is talking to the NSCN(IM), to convince them or take action through Central forces. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act is in force.

Why don’t you talk to the NSCN(IM)?

Why should I when the government in Delhi is doing so? They did not engage us for this. I have earlier fought UPA ministers in Delhi to not allow T. Muivah to visit his home in Ukhrul.

So, you stopped the visit?

Yes. This is the first time I am saying this. I put forth a condition to P. Chidambaram [former home minister]. First, the NSCN(IM) would have to sign an MoU that it would not raise the issue of sovereignty and would respect the territorial integrity of Manipur. If that happened, I would have considered.

You were recently attacked by the NSCN(IM). Is it because of that?

Most probably. NSCN(IM) insurgents fired at my chopper. But, what pained me was that it happened under the nose of paramilitary forces posted there. They should not have let that happen.

Do you feel the Central forces were held back?

I don’t want to draw any inference, but their role was unfortunate.

What has the BJP government done to ensure Manipur’s security?

The government has given in to NSCN(IM). They are hand in glove with the NSCN(IM). In Nagaland, they run a government with the Naga People’s Front, which is the political organisation of the NSCN(IM).

Are you saying the NSCN(IM) is responsible for the blockade?

What else? The United Naga Council is the front organisation of the NSCN(IM) in Manipur.

Are you holding any backchannel dialogue with the insurgents?

No, not at the government level. But, I am trying through a mediator.