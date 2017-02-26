The Gujarat government maintains that it is not possible to give reservation to the Patel community. How do you plan to get it?

We can get it. The state government will have to recommend to the OBC commission for reservation for Patels. We have made representations [to the commission] several times. Our fight will continue if the state government does not recommend [granting reservation]. The government will face the consequences. The ruling party has seen that in the elections to local bodies in 2015.

We got freedom after 200 years of struggle. Our struggle is only 18 months old.

You were first perceived to be backed by the Aam Aadmi Party, then the Congress, and now the Shiv Sena. Who are you with?

I am with the Patidars. I am with the youth who are looking for jobs. I am with the women whose voices have been crushed.

What will be your role in the 2017 assembly polls?

My role will be to create awareness among the people. Making them think about which party they should vote for. We will fight against the BJP. This does not mean we will support the Congress.

Will you, Jignesh Mewani and Alpesh Thakor come together on one platform?

Never. But we will be together on genuine issues.

What have you learnt from nine months in jail and six months in Udaipur?

It helped me learn a lot. I emerged as a stronger person. Before the jail term, I thought that Bhagat Singh had adopted violent means to achieve what he wanted. It was during my jail term that I realised that he had not taken violent means.

I used the time to introspect about the mistakes I made in my personal life. I read around 100 books; many were related to revolutions and struggles.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, Narendra Modi said, “Achhe din aayenge [Good times will come].” Your comments.

Achhe din have come only for the BJP.

Are you interested in entering electoral politics?

There is no question of fighting the 2017 elections. About the future, anything can happen with the changing times.