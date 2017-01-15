Sonny side UP

On December 30, at midnight, a senior member of the Samajwadi Party’s parliamentary board was woken up by the frantic ringing of his phone. On the other end was state party president Shivpal Singh Yadav, who told the leader to reach Lucknow immediately. Similar calls were made to other members of the board, but the reason for doing so was not clear. Were they to attend a parliamentary board meeting or the party’s national convention? The following day, when the leader landed in Lucknow, he again got a call at midnight. It was Shivpal again. After a few minutes of discussion, the leader was invited to breakfast the next day.

Other board members had been getting calls from the warring factions of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal. Each camp wanted party heavyweights on its side so that it could influence the national convention, which had been called by party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav—an Akhilesh supporter.

And, on New Year’s Day, it was a new party. At the convention, the national executive elected Akhilesh as party president and kicked his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, upstairs as party mentor.

A few hours before the national convention, held in Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on January 1, some senior leaders had been trying to stave off a crisis. Though the two camps had been at odds for some time, tensions escalated when Mulayam and Akhilesh released separate lists of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Each had excluded some of the candidates favoured by the other and, on December 30, Mulayam expelled his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh from the party. However, the following day, sensing that he was fighting a losing battle, Mulayam reinstated them. Confusion reigned before the national convention.

Apparently, both camps thought that a coup so close to the assembly elections would not be good for the party’s prospects. When Joe Anthony, a senior member of the parliamentary board, who was trying to broker a truce, met Ram Gopal at 8.30am on January 1, both agreed on rapprochement. Anthony then met Shivpal, who also favoured a truce, perhaps because he had seen that more than 200 MLAs had sided with Akhilesh the previous day. At a meeting called by Mulayam, hardly 20 people, including some MLAs, had showed up.

The convention was to begin around 11.30am, and Anthony rushed to Mulayam’s residence, around 10am, and told him that Ram Gopal was ready to meet him to sort out the mess. Mulayam, however, was too peeved with Ram Gopal to meet him. Anthony’s efforts were in vain. By the time he went back to Akhilesh’s house, his motorcade was about to leave for Janeshwar Mishra Park.

“It [unseating Mulayam] was a very hard decision, but was taken on public demand and keeping the sentiments of the party cadre in mind,” Anthony told THE WEEK. “Netaji will remain the supreme leader and patron of the party.”

At the convention, a perfectly scripted coup was executed. Akhilesh replaced Mulayam as the party’s national president. Shivpal was removed as state party president, and Amar Singh, who was in London at the time, was expelled from the party.

It was party vice president Kiranmoy Nanda who moved the proposals to remove Shivpal and expel Amar Singh. These were unanimously passed and, in just half an hour, the whole complexion of the 25-year-old party had changed. Ram Gopal, the architect of the coup, said: “This is a critical time and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has done a lot of work for the party. So, he should be made the national president.”

After becoming party president, Akhilesh said: “No one can end my relation with the party head Mulayam Singh Yadav. I will try to save the party and my family. For me, dignity and honour of Netaji is supreme.”

It was clear that Akhilesh enjoyed the majority support and Mulayam and Shivpal had become isolated. A hurt and upset Mulayam expelled Ram Gopal and Nanda, who had chaired the convention. “The whole convention is unconstitutional as it has been convened without consulting me [the party president],” he said. “So, the proceedings are not legal.” Nanda, however, challenged his expulsion, and asked: “How can those who do not have any position in the party expel me?”

Though Mulayam had wanted to take stringent action against Ram Gopal, he reportedly did not want to expel Akhilesh. Apparently, when he was announcing Ram Gopal’s expulsion, Shivpal had whispered into his ear that he should expel Akhilesh, too. It was, perhaps, at Shivpal’s instance that he did so.

Earlier, after his meeting with the MLAs, Akhilesh had gone to meet Mulayam who, overcome with emotion, told him: “I was never against you. Had I been against you, I would have never made you chief minister.”

For now, many party leaders have dismissed the idea of a truce between the factions, at least not unless some extreme measures are taken. Said Ram Gopal: “Now the possibility of any compromise is very feeble and Akhilesh’s opponents are my opponents.”

Testing times: Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother, Shivpal, at his official residence in Lucknow | Pawan Kumar

Mulayam, who had called for a national convention on January 5, cancelled it after realising that the numbers were not on his side. He then approached the Election Commission for the rights to the party’s election symbol, the bicycle. Ram Gopal also met the commission for the same, and said Akhilesh should get the symbol as he had majority support of the MLAs. On January 3, Mulayam had a three-hour, closed-door meeting with Akhilesh, but it was apparently a dud.

Interestingly, what Akhilesh has done to his father, Mulayam had done to his mentors. Senior leaders such as former prime ministers Charan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi and Chandra Shekhar, who had helped Mulayam, were deserted by him at the last moment. All of them had to face political crises because of Mulayam. It seems history has repeated itself.

Akhilesh’s victory has now opened the doors for an electoral alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Akhilesh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had, in fact, praised each other at public meetings. Akhilesh had said that if the alliance with the Congress materialises, they would win more than 300 of 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Party sources, requesting anonymity, told THE WEEK: “Bulk of the work for the alliance has been done, mediators from both parties are in touch with each other and it only needs to be announced formally.” This would be another disappointment to Mulayam, who has been opposing the alliance.

Political analysts said that the tussle in the party would give an advantage to the BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party. If there is a sense that the Samajwadi Party would not be able to form government, a large chunk of the Muslim vote, which traditionally goes to the SP, could shift to the BSP. The upper castes and other backward communities might drift towards the BJP.

However, for now, the coup has boosted Akhilesh’s image and has removed the perception that he was working in his father’s shadow.