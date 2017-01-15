Clean bowled

As usual, Sourav Ganguly spent the New Year vacationing in London. When he returned to Kolkata, however, Indian cricket was nothing like what he had left behind, thanks to a Supreme Court order that removed Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Ajay Shirke as its secretary. The order also forced a purge in Indian cricket from top to bottom. Ganguly was pitchforked into getting the shaken and stirred house back in order—both the Cricket Association of Bengal, of which he is president, as well as the BCCI.

He started with a long meeting with Usha Nath Banerjee, CAB’s legal counsel, to understand in plain terms the implications of the order. Banerjee did not mince words, and Ganguly and his team were informed that state associations could no longer hold off amending their constitutions to include the recommendations of the court-appointed Lodha Committee. The officials were also told who all met the eligibility criteria and who all should leave.

There is a clamour for Ganguly to take charge of the board. His name has been pitched for a role in the ad hoc committee by the likes of Sunil Gavaskar. Ganguly has never hid his ambitions, but for the moment, he appears to be cautious. His focus remains on getting the process of reforms under way in CAB.

Many of the office bearers of state associations who did not meet the criteria have already resigned. And most associations have kick-started the process of implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations by calling managing committee meetings and special general body meetings. Many have already identified the successors.

The Supreme Court sacked Thakur and Shirke because they obstructed the implementation of an earlier judgment. It ordered the senior most vice president of the board to take charge as interim president. The duties of the secretary would be undertaken by joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary, and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry would continue to discharge his duties. The court has also asked to put in place an ad hoc panel by January 19 on the advice of amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and senior counsel Anil Divan. CEO Rahul Johri and other employees of the BCCI would report to the panel, which will oversee the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

“It is a sequitur to the order passed by the Supreme Court on July 18, 2016, since impediments were found to be there in implementation of the order,” Justice R.M. Lodha told THE WEEK. “The timeline given was not adhered to by the BCCI. Subsequently it became necessary for the Supreme Court to pass an order. I think the change of guard where there will be no obstruction is very good.”

As it turned out, all vice presidents—C.K. Khanna (central), Gautam Roy (east), T.C. Mathew (west), Ganga Raju (south) and M.L. Nehru (north)—were found to be ineligible for the post of interim president, and Johri will take charge of all “day-to-day cricket activities”.

The first challenge before Johri is the senior selection committee meeting, which was scheduled on January 5 to select the team for the One-Day series against the visiting England. It has been deferred by a day to seek clarity over who would convene the meeting and whether two of the selectors who failed to meet the eligibility criteria should attend it or not. “The Supreme Court has given the authority to the CEO of the BCCI; he can convene as per the order,” said a legal expert.

The BCCI’s resistance to reforms was fuelled as much by stubbornness as by arrogance. The argument by Thakur that he could not force state associations to amend their constitutions as the latter were autonomous bodies was described by the court as a “specious plea”. Most state officials gave the excuse that getting a three-fourths majority of its general body to approve the amendments would be difficult.

Banerjee described it as a misconception spread by cricket administrators who were reluctant to reform. “This was an argument provided by BCCI lawyers during litigation who tried to convince the court. It’s a fallacious argument. Under the Constitution of India, any judgment by the Supreme Court is final writ-law of the land. Everyone has to abide by it. Had there been no Supreme Court order, it could have been argued that way. The order is binding on all. No other law is above it, neither the Registrar of Societies Act nor Companies Act,” he said.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association had already amended its constitution as per the Lodha recommendations and held its elections, and there is no change in office bearers currently holding the post.

The Lodha Committee is aware that despite a purge of the old guard there will be instances of hurdles created by vested interests. “The court said that those who do not pursue with the order and refuse to accept it will cease to exist,” said Lodha. “Once these people cease to hold office then it should not be a problem. Anyone now will be careful and cautious with their actions.”

There is uncertainty over the future of the upcoming Indian Premier League. Some ousted officials have raised doubts whether the ad hoc committee will be able to host it and take out tenders at short notice. But a seasoned cricket administrator who did not wish to be named put such misgivings to rest. “The CEO will run it along with other BCCI managers. It’s an operational matter. Besides IMG-Reliance has a contractual obligation to ensure it will take place. Tenders are always taken out around February,” he said.

The days ahead will witness the realigning and restrengthening of various factions in the BCCI. A large group of members are still loyal to former board president N. Srinivasan, and he is likely to play a major role. All, however, await the constitution of the ad hoc panel on January 19.