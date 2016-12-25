Fabulous four

The walls of the wrestling hall at the Sports Authority of India’s regional centre in Sonepat, Haryana, are decorated with photographs of Olympic medallists K.D. Jadhav, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt. There was, however, no homage to female wrestlers. That is, until 2016. After Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, SAI named a new wrestling hall after her.

Though the Olympics was an unhappy outing for the Indian contingent, Malik and shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who won a silver, shone through. Sindhu consolidated her Rio performance with her first Super Series win in China in November. In fact, throughout the year, there have been several other breakthrough performers, including Jayant Yadav, who cemented his place as an all-rounder in the Indian cricket team.

Another star performer was golfer Aditi Ashok, who became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Rio Olympics. “Women’s golf in India needed an icon like [other sports have] Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sania Mirza,” said Champika Sayal, general secretary of the Women’s Golf Association of India. “Aditi’s journey right up to the Olympics was amazing. She is an iconic golfer for us. A lot of young players are able to see that they can do it too.” Following in Ashok’s footsteps, seven Indian girls are vying to qualify for the Ladies European Tour.

Chess, motorsports and shooting have also brought forward a lot of talent. Grandmaster D. Harika, currently ranked seventh in FIDE world rankings, will attempt to win the World Championship in 2017. Cross-country biker C.S. Santosh will be joined by compatriot Aravind K.P. in the arduous Dakar Rally in 2017. Mairaj Ahmad Khan—the first Indian skeet shooter to qualify for the Olympics—was the bright spot in an otherwise under-achieving team of shooters. He followed that up with consistent performances in the national and Asian Championships.

So, as 2016 draws to a close, THE WEEK takes a look at the finest breakthrough performers of 2016.

MAIRAJ AHMAD KHAN

Skeet shooter

There is an easy, laid-back air about Mairaj Ahmad Khan, India’s best skeet shooter. The soft spoken 41-year-old, from Khurja, a town in Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, has forced the shooting fraternity to not just take him seriously as an elite shooter, but also look at skeet as a priority sport.

Khan was once a devoted cricketer; he played for Jamia Millia Islamia alongside Virender Sehwag before taking up shooting at the age of 23. It took him five years to elevate his game to the elite level, mostly because the authorities never took skeet seriously and there was a paucity of good coaches. However, 2014 was a life-changing year. “I came fifth at Incheon [Asian Games]. Ever since then, my average scores have only been going up,” he said.

In September 2015, Khan became the first Indian skeet shooter to win an Olympic quota place in the World Championship at Lonato, Italy. But, it was in 2016 that Khan emerged as a serious medal contender. In April, he won a silver—India’s first medal—at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Rio.

At the 2016 Olympics, Mairaj’s performance was one of the few positive takeaways in shooting—he performed well before losing a shoot-off for a place in the finals. “I have a lot of belief in training,” he said. “I have worked really hard in the past two years. I have been training at a shooting range daily for eight hours.”

The key was coach Ennio Falco, an Olympic gold medallist, whom the National Rifle Association of India brought on board in 2013. “Falco showed us the reality,” said Khan. “He took me where I wanted to go. This is a very important change in Indian skeet.”

Coach aside, it was Khan’s work ethic that took him places. He has been so busy with training that he has barely spent any time at home in the past few years. “It has been one day in six months,” he said. “After Rio, I reached Khurja on August 15 and left again on August 17. My family is my team, too, and they completely support me.”

The national skeet champion, however, is still haunted by the demons of the Rio Olympics. “I missed the spot by a very narrow margin,” he said. “I still don’t know why I missed the second target. Falco and I have spoken about it—even he has no answer.”

It is time to look forward, and Khan has his eyes on the 2018 Asian Games. “There are three World Cups and one World Championship,” he said. “I am looking for podium finishes in these. The World Championship is a quota event for Tokyo 2020. If I do well in these events, I am on my way to Tokyo.”

ARAVIND K.P.

Cross-country biker

After 17 national titles, Aravind K.P. will now take on the world in the 2017 Dakar Rally, which passes through Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina, and covers almost 9,000km. Aravind, originally from Udupi and living in Bengaluru, will become only the second Indian, after C.S. Santosh, to compete in the arduous rally.

“Though I was confident that the training given by TVS Racing and the effort that I have been putting in for the past decade would help me qualify, it still feels good to have secured a place in the competition,” Aravind told THE WEEK. “Dakar is known to be extremely challenging and every racer dreams of being a part of it. Baja Aragon in Portugal and the Oilibya Rally in Morocco helped me assess my skills post training and helped me identify aspects I need to work on. I feel more confident and well-prepared for Dakar 2017.”

Aravind said he was a “competitive child” who raced his brother on a cycle on the way to school. “When I was in senior secondary, I went to a supercross event close to my school and that was my window to the world of motorsports,” he said. “Thereafter, I started following motorsports and used to make sure that I attended as many racing events as possible. In fact, I asked my parents for a motorcycle when I cleared my postgraduation exams with good marks. I used to take my motorcycle for repair to a mechanic, who said I drove too fast and that I should try dirt track racing. I attended a few dirt track events and raced as a privateer [not part of a team], but because of lack of training, I crashed and had to sit at home for six months.”

His decade-long association with TVS Racing helped him get invaluable access to factory and training stints, both at home and abroad. “Aravind has been an outstanding racer and has proved himself on various platforms,” said Arvind Pangaonkar, head, TVS Racing. “But it is not only for his performance and calibre that we selected him for Dakar; his dedication and commitment towards training is also commendable.”

However, along with the euphoria of competing at the highest level, there is also a recognition of the task ahead. Aravind has not competed in anything over 3,000km at home. The bike is different, and his navigation skills, mental toughness and physical preparedness will be tested anew. The presence of teammates and Dakar veterans Adrien Metge and Juan Pedrero will help.

Aravind’s focus would be on avoiding crashes and injuries. “I have heard Dakar will be half as tough as Morocco in terms of navigation, but then again, it is a much longer stretch, spanning across three countries, multiple terrains and changing temperatures,” he said. “I am working on a defined strategy. I have realised the importance of finishing all the stages of the rally with the motorcycle in one piece. I am going to chase realistic goals of finishing the rally by building my navigation and endurance skills and improving my personal time.”

HARIKA DRONAVALLI

Grandmaster, world ranking 7

Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika is a bubbly young lady with a pleasant smile and a voice full of enthusiasm and verve. But, she is also a clearheaded, self-confident player who is in love with the game. Harika, 25, started playing chess when she was nine and, in her own words, her life has only been about the game since that day. “My life has passed in chess, events and winning, that’s it. I don’t even remember how time flew,” she said with a laugh.

Indian chess has had several world-class players, including Koneru Humpy, world number four, who leads the Indian women. Harika, from Andhra Pradesh, trails her state mate by only three ranks in the FIDE ratings.

Harika made her mark when she won the World Junior Chess Championships in Turkey in 2008. She became only the second Indian female grandmaster, after Humpy, in 2011. “It has been 16 years,” she said. “After I won a silver medal at my first World Cup (Under 10) in 2000, I didn’t look back. I decided to become world champion. I don’t go out much, even with my family. They have got used to it and don’t even invite me now. All this is for only one goal. I want to win the world championship title and I will relax only after that.”

Said Harika’s friend and grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly: “She is a sweet and caring person, but when it comes to chess, she can be ruthless.”

In 2016, an important year for her, Harika beat Humpy in the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in China in July. On October 19, she beat world number one Hou Yifan in the seventh round of the Isle of Man International tournament. After these wins, she briefly climbed to number five in the rankings. Moreover, she held former world number one Anatoly Karpov to a draw in October. “This is not enough. The vision is to dominate over a longer period and not just win one tournament,” said Harika.

She is currently preparing for the World Championship in Tehran from February 10 to March 5. It is a 64-player knockout tournament in which Yifan, the defending champion, will not take part. “It is just the mental aspect,” she said. “For example, I have won bronze in 2012 and 2015. [But] when you go into a knockout, there is such emotional trauma every day. My trainers are trying to make me stronger mentally.”

Despite her intense focus on the game, Harika is not a recluse. Her list of close frien-ds includes grandmasters P. Harikrishna, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Deep Sengupta and Eesha Karavade. While on tour, these friends, along with foreign players, often get to taste spicy vegetarian food Harika prepares using the masalas and Telugu recipes her mother packs for her. The rice cooker is another inseparable friend.

Unlike other young Indian sportspersons, Harika’s travel partners are not her parents. She prefers travelling with her grandmother, or alone. “Somewhere down the line, my parents will show they are tense,” she said. “I am more comfortable with my grandmom because the only thing she focuses on is cooking for me.”

ADITI ASHOK

Golfer

In 2014, as the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Incheon Asian Games, Aditi Ashok was lost among bigger stars. Two years later, the 18-year-old cannot be missed. In 2016, the Bengaluru girl left a mark on every big stage and took women’s golf in India to the next level.

Ashok started golfing when she was five and a half and won her first tournament when she was nine years and ten months. She is a three-time national junior champion, and the youngest winner of Women’s Golf Association of India’s professional tournament—she was 13 years and five months. In 2016, her first year as a professional, she was the Rookie of the Year on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Aditi registered back to back wins on the LET, winning the Hero Women’s Indian Open and the Qatar Ladies Open. She also became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics. On December 10, she wrapped up her rookie year with a Tied 3rd position at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters. Her current world ranking is 132.

Making the transition from amateur to professional is never easy, especially when the system is nascent. The WGAI, which helps top amateurs transition to the professional world, was created only in 2004. The tour has 14 to 16 events each year and a prize of Rs 1.10 crore. It has been doing good work and Aditi is its best ambassador.

WGAI secretary general Champika Sayal told THE WEEK: “Her parents planned everything and kept faith in her talent. Her career graph is amazing. At 13 she was already beating pros like Simi Mehra. By the time she was 14, she had already won the amateur nationals. At 16, she was also playing to qualify for Rio. That gave her the necessary exposure internationally.”

Aditi told the official website of LET: “Obviously, there is a lot of attention, especially since the Olympics. A lot of people want to write about me because I’m an Olympian, and not just part of women’s golf. I think it’s good and I just try and deal with it the best I can. Even before the Olympics, I was playing in LET events. But, obviously, after I played in the Olympics, everyone wants to know what I was doing because ‘the Olympian who was leading after two days is now playing here’. I think that made a difference and hopefully the interest continues to grow, and not just with me, but with all the women golfers in India.” The day she made the cut for Rio, said Sayal, was a red-letter day for Indian golf.

The coming year will bring fresh challenges, especially as she has earned partial playing rights on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour. The courses will be longer and tougher and, though experts said her short game was “to die for”, she would have to improve her long game to taste success on the tour.

“I’ve been playing well through a lot of events,” she said. “I think that is what is helping me. After this I’ll have some time off. I’m just looking forward to spending three, four weeks at home. I’m actually getting a new driver and 3-wood from the new 917, so I’m looking forward to practising with those.”