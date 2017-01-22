Self before cricket

Indian cricket administrators are not used to remaining silent. Yet, the ousted officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the state associations affiliated to it have maintained a studied silence regarding their next course of action after their meeting in Bengaluru on January 7. They have, however, dropped broad hints. Many “hurt” members have vowed to “show” the Supreme Court that running cricket without them would be impossible. Threats of dug up pitches, denial of stadiums and other forms of passive resistance are being whispered.

As the disgruntled ex-officials play the wait and watch game, Justice (retd) R.M. Lodha, chairman of the three member panel set up by the Supreme Court to reform cricket administration in India, has made the panel’s position clear: “Cricket will not be affected, all matches will take place. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will ensure that,” said the panel. The committee directed all state associations to give in writing that they would ensure smooth running of cricket.

Efforts were already on to derail the One-Day and Twenty20 series between India and England. It is reliably learnt that one ousted senior official called up the England and Wales Cricket Board’s representative in the International Cricket Council, Giles Clarke, and told him that “the series was unlikely to happen.”

The warm up games, too, were targeted. The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, which was granted the two warm-up games, was asked not to host the matches. The CCI representative who attended the unofficial Bengaluru meeting reportedly informed those present there that the CCI would not stop the matches from going ahead.

The Lodha panel is well seized of the possible actions of the disgruntled elements, including the attempts to form rebel national and state units. “Even if they legally form a new state association, they will soon realise that they own nothing. Most of the existing stadiums are owned by state governments or are built on land given by them. Even the ones owned by the associations are built with the help of BCCI money and loans,” said a legal source. “This would require the transfer of all assets to the new bodies. The existing state associations have to ensure that they do everything in compliance with the Supreme Court order.”

There is also the issue of transfer of funds. As per the Supreme Court order, there is a freeze on money transfers by the BCCI. State associations, too, need directions from the Lodha panel so that the money is used for cricket purposes only. “The funds and assets transfer needs to take place before the ad hoc panel takes charge. It is not that easy. Besides, the registrar of societies can come down hard on these associations for frittering away the assets,” said the source.

Getting the ICC recognition could be another problem. So long as Shashank Manohar is at the helm of the ICC, it is unlikely that a rebel BCCI will get affiliation. “No player would like to play for an unofficial BCCI, with no recognition from the ICC. Even if they do get players, where is the money? And, can those players represent India?” asked a lawyer familiar with the matter.

An attempt, however, was reportedly made to get the Maharashtra Cricket Association to backtrack from hosting the first One-Day International between England and India to be held in Pune. The eligible office bearers in the state association turned down the suggestion citing the Supreme Court order and the fact that the match was “sold out and that the public would be very upset.”

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association was reportedly under pressure not to host the Test match between England and India, which was allotted to Indore. MPCA officials reportedly demanded that the request be made in writing and went ahead with the match, the first one to be held in Indore. The ousted MPCA dispensation led by Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia kept away from the Bengaluru meeting as well.

BCCI and 21 state associations have already written to the Lodha panel that they were in consonance with the Supreme Court order. Only three associations—Odisha, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh—are yet to write to the panel. “They have seen the writing on the wall,” said a source close to the panel.

The Lodha panel had anticipated the hurdles. Immediately after the Bengaluru meeting, ousted BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said he would convene the senior selection committee meeting to pick the squad for the upcoming series with England and that the meeting should therefore be delayed till he reached Mumbai. Johri then sent an email to the Lodha panel asking for clarification. The panel’s secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan responded promptly. “...Chaudhary stands disqualified and is no longer the joint secretary of the BCCI by virtue of the orders of the Supreme Court dated 2.1.2017 and 3.1.2017. As a result, he has no authority to interfere with the BCCI and its functioning or with the directions of this committee.” The panel then directed Johri to convene the meeting.

More drama followed regarding selections to the under-19 fitness camp. Two of five selectors, Aashish Kapoor and Amit Sharma, reportedly signed the selection sheet late. While they clarified that the delay was caused as they were trying to get a clarification from Johri on the legality of the meeting, THE WEEK has reliably learnt that the duo were under tremendous pressure from ousted BCCI officials not to sign the sheets.

The Bengaluru meeting called by former BCCI president N. Srinivasan, which was attended by influential BCCI officials like Niranjan Shah and Ajay Shirke and IPL governing council chairman Rajeev Shukla, was a show of solidarity and posturing. While ousted president Anurag Thakur was not present, he reportedly supported the meeting. Prominent absentees included members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, which was earlier led by Union Minister Arun Jaitley, the MPCA and government institutions like the Railways, Universities and Services. Former Union minister and Mumbai Cricket Association president Sharad Pawar, too, stayed away.

It seems the ousted bigwigs are waiting for January 19 when the ad hoc panel takes charge. Breaking away to form rebel bodies or getting their own stooges in place are the likely options they are mulling over. The loser would be Indian cricket, if they choose to do so.