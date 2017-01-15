Street smart

It was dusk, and the neon light board screaming ‘Bharawan da Dhaba’—Brothers Dhaba translated alongside—was gone, as were the haphazardly parked vehicles outside.

A visit to Amritsar is a spiritual journey, with all roads leading to the Golden Temple in the midst of an azure pool reflecting the sky above. But, for most visitors and pilgrims, the journey began at the dhaba, on a full tummy, outside the old, tumbling down Town Hall building.

Post the revamp, which began last year and ended last month, the walk now begins at the restored Town Hall, with majestic statues on two sides of its entrance and a fountain in the middle. About 170 buildings between the Town Hall and the Golden Temple stretch—called the Heritage Street—have been given a facelift. The buildings, stunningly beautiful, are symmetrical. Their facades have arches—light pink to cream coloured sandstone jali windows, akin to the walled part of the Pink City.

Still, shot: Visitors pose in front of statues of bhangra dancers near Dharam Singh Market.

A museum on the extraordinary theme of partition is coming up in a part of the Town Hall. Stories of displacement and first person accounts of eminent Punjabis are housed in the four small rooms here, which is now open to the public. A miniature of the Parliament House, with an open Constitution book and a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on top, stand on the left of the Town Hall. There are plans to have laser shows in a small patch across the hall.

A leisurely walk is now possible, without any jostling or screaming. And, walk one must as the Heritage Street is out of bounds for vehicles. The pavements are shorn of all encroachments, and the road is beautifully cobbled. And, it is clean, with gigantic machines whirring along sucking in every speck of dust and dirt from the street at regular intervals. By night, as the LED lights come on, the Heritage Street resembles a fairy land.

The fountain of the Fuwwara Chowk has given way to a seven-layered roundabout, showcasing the early Sikh era. A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, whose era was known for all-round development, dominates. The other levels comprise lion faces, water curtains, elephants, cave-like structures and generals of the Ranjit Singh era. On a huge LED screen here, visitors can see the live telecast of the gurbani (hymns) inside the temple.

A replica of the Parliament House with B.R. Ambedkar’s statue.

A little ahead is the Dharam Singh Market—hardly recognisable—with life-size statues of bhangra dancers in front. There will be live entertainment shows, based on traditional forms like bhangra, gidda and gatka, throughout the year.

The T-point in front of the Jallianwala Bagh befits the martyrs. A raised fenced area gives people a view of the entire Heritage Street, and right below is a marble memorial. And then comes the stunning Golden Temple.

The basement of the temple plaza has four halls. While one hall has a multimedia live narration of the day’s proceedings in the Golden Temple complex, another has a Louvre-inspired inverted pyramid inside. Three huge walls of the third hall form the screen as the centuries-old Beri tree inside the Golden Temple complex narrates her witness to the evolution of Khalsa Panth and the temple. In the fourth one, you get a feeling of being seated inside the Golden temple, next to the Guru Granth Sahib, thanks to its temple-inspired ceiling.

The Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

“Whenever I saw old towns in Europe, I wondered why Amritsar and other Indian towns can’t be like that—clean, organised, beautiful, reflecting something noble. And I have been blessed to be able to do this,” Punjab’s deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal told a select gathering as he unveiled the new look during a ‘Heritage Walk’ last month.

Though the encroachments have gone, the shops have stayed—some selling Punjabi suits, dress materials, Punjabi jutis with tilla and gotta (gold embroidered footwear), others selling framed pictures of the gurus, turbans, swords, waris (a dry dumpling of lentils) and papads, lassi and paranthas. Next to them are the McDonald’s, Subway and Cafe Coffee Day outlets. But their unique look, sound and smell have got lost in the symmetry. Business seems to have been affected, too.

With the ban on vehicles, said the owner of Shan-e-Punjab pagri store, it is difficult to bring in their consignment. And, the walk may put off people used to driving right up to a few yards of the temple, he says.

A lit-up Golden Temple.

Gurmeet Singh, who has four shops including the Simar Punjabi Jutti outside the Golden Temple complex, is, however, happy at the makeover of his 40-year old shop. He welcomed the changes, and said it would be better not only for his business but also for the market, pilgrims and other tourists.

The deputy chief minister said that business would grow manifold on account of the heritage look. He also expects other old cities in India to be similarly restored and renovated.

There are those who miss what was seen as representing the culture of Amritsar—its hustle and bustle. But that will come with people. The government is confident that people will refrain from littering, and has set up a board to maintain the uniform, traditional look. The Badal government now intends to revamp all the roads leading to the Golden Temple just like the Heritage Street.