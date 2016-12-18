Political satirist

As a political commentator and social observer, few in Tamil Nadu could match Cho Ramaswamy’s incisive intellect. Whenever something happened in the state, editors and TV news producers invariably asked the local reporter in Chennai: “Have you talked about this to Cho Ramaswamy? What is Cho’s opinion on this development? Please get a quote from him.” As a journalist who worked with a national television news agency and a national English newsmagazine for more than a decade, this writer often faced these questions. Srinivasa Iyer Ramaswamy, widely known as Cho, was an intellectual force to reckon with from the 1980s to 2015, when he fell ill and his interactions with the media started dwindling.

This writer has been witness to Cho’s proximity to top political leaders. In January 1991, when Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar visited Chennai, he took Cho along in his helicopter as he went to Kancheepuram. At the airport, the prime minister called Cho aside and spoke to him for nearly ten minutes. In the 1996 assembly elections, Cho played a pivotal role in bringing the DMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress together. This alliance swept the polls and Jayalalithaa was defeated. Just months after, Jayalalithaa, Chandra Shekhar, L.K. Advani and M. Karunanidhi were among those who attended the wedding of Cho’s daughter in Chennai. Though he fell out with Jayalalithaa in the 1996 elections, the relationship with her was cemented in the 2001 elections and became stronger over the years.

As a vehement critic of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Cho adopted innovative techniques to hoodwink the press censor during the Emergency. When Sanjay Gandhi was killed in an air crash in June 1980, Cho wrote an admirable editorial in his political Tamil weekly Thuglak. Conveying his condolences, he ripped apart the Union government for bypassing all norms to accord almost a state funeral to the prime minister’s son, who was not holding any constitutional post at the time. Surely, one needs guts to write like that at such a moment.

Cho, however, had an excellent relationship with Rajiv Gandhi and was a solid supporter of the Indo–Sri Lankan accord, which was signed in July 1987. He was a staunch critic of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and had opposed the Indian government’s decision to impart arms training to the militant groups of Sri Lankan Tamils in 1983.

He was a rightwing supporter from the beginning and knew at least five prime ministers rather well—Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. The Vajpayee government in 1998 nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

His relationship with Modi was also strong. He supported Modi vehemently after the 2002 Gujarat riots and wrote a strongly worded editorial against the US government’s decision to deny him visa. The editorial came from a man who was a strong supporter of the US.

Cho’s writing in Thuglak was devoured by his fans, or rather disciples, more than 90 per cent of whom belonged to the Tamil Brahmin middle class. For his supporters, his words were final. As an actor, he was known for his comic roles. He acted in more than 180 films, and performed in and directed 20 plays.

Cho was a towering personality of modern-day political commentary and was known for his subtleness in conveying messages. This is truly a loss to Tamil political journalism, which is still at a nascent stage.