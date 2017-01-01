Electoral college system has failed

I don’t know what the chances [of getting rid of the electoral college] are, but let’s look at the facts. Hillary Clinton won two million votes more than Donald Trump. But Trump is going to be inaugurated. Something is not right with that picture. We all grew up believing that the person who gets the most votes wins. Hillary Clinton got the most votes, but she is not going to be inaugurated. That, on the surface, is unacceptable.

Look at the very nature of the electoral college. Everyone knows that California or Vermont is strongly democratic. Wyoming and Mississippi are strongly Republican. So, when candidates run for president, they concentrate on 17 or 18 battleground states like Michigan or Ohio. They do not spend much time in California or Wyoming. The needs of the people of those states do not get a lot of attention. I think we need a serious discussion about how we are going to address that issue. Clearly, the status quo is not working.

AS TOLD TO FARWA IMAM ALI