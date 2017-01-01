Return of the rebel

Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission. Newly elected as the outreach chair of the Democratic party in the United States, Sanders is determined to rejuvenate the party and bring a semblance of unity to a voter base, which is deeply divided by race, religion and economics. “This country has made great and significant progress in becoming a less discriminatory society. We will not turn our backs on those who are frightened or in despair. And, I say to Mr Trump, ‘we are not going backwards, we’re going forward,’” said Sanders.

More than a month has passed after Trump won the presidency, and scores of Americans continue to search for an emotional and ideological salve. With Hillary Clinton recouping after a hard campaign and President Barack Obama busy with transition issues, Sanders has stepped up to reassure Americans feeling distraught about the emerging Trump cabinet nominees and their policies. “Donald Trump lost the popular vote by over two million votes. The importance of this, sometimes even our delusional president-elect has got to understand, is that he does not have a mandate,” said Sanders.

Judging by the crowds that have thronged his events, Sanders could well have been the man who could have stopped Trump. As he arrived at Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, California, for meeting his supporters, the group assembled declared, “We love you.” Pat came his reply, “Love you, too,” and thunderous applause followed. Those who could not get a seat were seen waiting outside flaunting with pride their “Feel the Bern” tees, caps and election buttons. This scene is being played out in several places across the United States where Sanders has stopped to engage people mulling the all-important question about the Democratic party's future. “I want to break the bad news,” said Sanders. “I do not have all the answers. But I do know that Trump did not win the election. The Democrats lost it.”

In hindsight, the Democrats had a win-win situation on hand, according to Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. She said the race for president would have been tougher for Trump had Hillary chosen Sanders as her running mate. Ironically, the man Hillary and the Democrats sidelined during the presidential race is now seen by the Democrats as their best bet to return to power in the near future. His tone and fervour “sound like he is in the fight for the very soul of American democracy that’s been torn to shreds by the Trump campaign,” said 23-year-old Democrat Savanah Gabe. To Sanders, the soul of American democracy includes some things that are non-negotiable. “There can be no compromise on bigotry, racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia,” said Sanders. He is willing to have some compromise on issues like tuition-free college education, raising the minimum wage, climate change, one person one vote for selecting the presidential nominees, comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship, rebuilding the infrastructure and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Sanders is agitated by the notion that Trump’s win gives legitimacy to the notion that billionaires can buy elections. He expressed concern and scorned Trump’s “delusional tweet” stating he would have won the popular vote, too, had millions of people not “voted illegally”. Sanders was quick to caution against the president-elect's opinion. “He was really sending out a message to the Republicans to go forward aggressively in voter suppression,” he said.

Sanders worries that the forthcoming Republican era will try and make it hard for the people of colour, the poor and the young to participate in the political process. Oral historian Therese Pipe, 79, who has closely watched several elections, agrees with Sanders. “It takes courage to step in and lift the spirit of the people unsettled by the result of the election. With the Democratic party in disarray, it is reassuring that Sanders intends to hold the Trump administration accountable. Under his leadership, people can hope to recover from the damage done by the Trump campaign, especially with regard to women’s issues.”

His plans have got a thumbs up from millennials, too. Nicknamed the “silver-haired gentle giant” by some of his young followers, Sanders called out Trump for terming climate change “a hoax.” His advice is simple, “Mr Trump, start listening to the scientists and not just the fossil fuel industry.”

Sanders doubts whether Trump will be able to fulfil his campaign promises. “We are going to expose the hypocrisy of Donald Trump,” he said. Just as he did when Trump recently claimed that he persuaded United Technologies, the parent company of the air conditioner manufacturing giant Carrier, to remain in Indiana. The company had plans to move its operations to Mexico, which would have killed more than 1,100 American jobs. Carrier confirmed that it reconsidered its decision after it was offered “incentives”. United Technologies “took Trump hostage and won,” said Sanders.

Meanwhile, it is good news for the badly bruised Democrats that the US economy added 1,78,000 jobs in November and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 per cent, a level not seen since August 2007. But, Sanders admits that fundamental reform in the party is essential and challenging. “The party needs to become the party of the working people and cannot succeed if it remains the party of the Democratic elite,” he said.

As he plans his battles, Sanders knows that his fight is not just against the Trump administration. He recognises the failure of the media in playing the role of an efficient watchdog. Calling fake news “a serious issue”, he said the bigger challenge was to find a way to raise better political consciousness and educate the American people about the reality of what was going on. And, he wants to motivate the corporate media to talk about the real issues.

As the group at the Zellerbach Hall dispersed, many said they felt a positivism after being clouded by Trumpism for weeks. Some promised to follow Sanders and “stay engaged in the political process.” Clearly, a missed Democratic nomination has not marred the fighting spirit of Sanders. Perhaps his new job might turn things around for the party. Just in time for 2018 when the Republicans under Trump will face their half-time challenge! Perhaps then, they will truly “feel the Bern!”