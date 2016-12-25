A string of tales

Once upon a time [well, an article on storytelling had to have that phrase somewhere] in ancient India, a local king of the south went to hunt in the forest. When he returned in the evening with the kill, he started to cry. His minister asked him why, and the king replied, ‘It suddenly struck me, do I have the right to kill? It feels like a sin. What should I do?’ The minister thought and offered, ‘Sing from your heart, the sin will vanish. Take the bow you went to hunt with, and use it for music.’ The king asked, ‘But where do I balance the bow?’ The minister got a pot, tied it to the bow and said, ‘Take the arrow that was used to kill to strike notes on the bow and bring forth music. Let music be your truth.’ The archer became the artist. And that’s how, legend has it, villupattu (meaning bow song), the ancient storytelling form from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was born. A weapon of war became the central piece in narrative art, symbolic of an evolution, from slaying to storytelling, nearly 2,000 years ago.

Unlike the king, 89-year-old artist Subbu Armugam had to face no such dilemma. One of the oldest villupattu proponents today with more than 10,000 performances to his credit, Chennai-based Armugam was drawn into the art at age 20 by his guru, N.S. Krishnan, famous Tamil comedian and pioneer of contemporary villupattu. Krishnan encouraged the young disciple to move from his village in Tirunelveli to Chennai in 1947. The freedom movement played a key influence on their art. Armugam considers himself a Gandhian; his first script was based on Mahatma Gandhi’s My Experiments With Truth, and says he took up the form to spread the ideas of ahimsa (nonviolence), discipline and social causes in a light, spontaneous manner. Armugam still gives performances across the world, the recent one being in Dubai last year, along with his immediate family (most have obtained master’s or doctorates in the art form). Over the decades, besides recitals, Armugam has written screenplays, songs and scripts, many of them for the famous Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar in 2005.

“I was inspired at a young age by the ambience of this folk art in my village. Through the 1950-60s, I continued using indigenous instruments, including the 70-year-old bow inherited from my teacher and took the performance matter into social issues. For me it was about people’s development rather than spiritual or religious teachings. Villupattu entered agriculture, medicine, education, literature....” he manages to say brightly, despite nursing a sore throat.

Villupattu is a group performance that combines speaking and singing, where the central narrator strikes the string of the bow resting on a mud pot to punctuate his tale, another beats the pot while a co-narrator acts as a listener, raising questions on behalf of the audience, while the rest play instruments like the harmonium and cymbals called vesukol. This folk-style storytelling can last from three hours to 18 days, given that epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are narrated in great detail. It is common during temple festivals in villages and used to narrate mythology, make sociopolitical comments, or even popularise government policies and schemes.

The form is a folk art but to take it to more urban patrons, Armugam’s 24-year-old grandson T. Malaimagan has been introducing elements of Carnatic music to it, determined to carry forward the family’s tradition to a wider audience. Armugam’s daughter Bharathi Thirumagan shapes the musical narrative while son S. Gandhi performs as the co-narrator.

Armugam’s work received tremendous patronage from former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, which is evident from the number of photographs dotting his KK Nagar residence. “In 2009, when Dr Kalam came for our performance, he sat on the floor, and requested the story of Krishna and Vishvarupa [a dramatic point in the Mahabharata] through villupattu,” says Thirumagan. Father works late into the night even at this age, composing till 2am, she adds. “If he really likes what he has written he immediately calls us down [the family lives on different floors of the house] and makes us try it out, no matter what time it is.” Clearly, the family that performs together, stays together.

A window in Armugam’s study has a large outline of the bow. The art has become his prism to view the world and in the process, regale and reform it. Villupattu has six qualities: discipline, patriotism, humour, literature, music and drama, explains Armugam. “Every word has melody and tonality, even the way ‘Quit India’ was said, it was like music!” he says to a round of laughter.

TALES AND TUNES

Villupattu is marked by simple tunes and verses. An ancient musical form of storytelling, it is popular during festivals and has half a dozen members and uses a bow about 7 to 8 feet in length. The narration begins with an invocation. It is said to have originated as ‘mournful music’ but actor N.S. Krishnan infused humour into it.