Stripes in the Sundarbans

In 2012, three young professionals left their secure, well-paying jobs to set off on a journey. What began as a passion, eventually became their profession. Soumyajit Nandy, Tamanud Mitra and Dibyendu Ash—all in their late twenties—thus became wildlife photographers.

Nandy was an architect, Mitra a computer engineer and Ash an electrical engineer. They first met at a birding session outside Kolkata and immediately struck a chord. Together, they founded Going Wild, a wildlife photography group.

In the past few years they changed the perception that Bengal tigers had gone extinct in the Sundarbans. Their tiger photographs will be on show at a three-day exhibition—Taking the Tigers of Sundarbans to the World—at the Rabindranath Tagore Centre, Kolkata, from December 9 to 11.

“We are showcasing the royal Bengal tiger of the Sundarbans,” said Mitra. “This is the world’s first exclusive exhibition of tiger photos from the Sundarbans. Tiger sightings here have almost been termed as myths. This event is going to be a myth-breaker, with around 40 high-quality images.”

The exhibition is primarily aimed at wildlife tourists who want to have a glimpse of these rare animals. Naturally, West Bengal Tourism is supporting Going Wild.