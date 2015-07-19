Home The Week Leisure Rendezvous with Rebels

SHORT TAKES

Rendezvous with Rebels

Rendezvous with Rebels

Rendezvous with Rebels is as much a travelogue as it is a scintillating political account of scarcely reported conflicts in our country. Bhattacharya, a freelance journalist based in Guwahati, walked nearly 800 kilometres in three months and 20 days, visiting rebel bases in Eastern Nagaland in Myanmar, staying in an ULFA camp and interacting with rebels from other banned outfits. The book aims at a better understanding of these troubled regions and their people.

Rendezvous with Rebels
By Rajeev Bhattacharya
Published by HarperCollins
Pages 309; price Rs399.

This browser settings will not support to add bookmarks programmatically. Please press Ctrl+D or change settings to bookmark this page.
The Week

Get the full story

You can subscribe the week e- magazine to read the entire article. Available package details are listed.

Topics : #books

Related Reading

    Show more