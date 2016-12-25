Starry stories

Standing on an elevated platform bathed in arc-lights, he could well be mistaken for a young actor about to make his debut on the silver screen. Except that Mayur Puri, 42, dressed in jeans, shirt and a waistcoat, is helping a group of 15 people, from across ages and fields, launch their stories on the big screen. With the script becoming the hero in Bollywood in recent times, people like Puri are guiding aspiring storytellers into the cinematic fold. For now, Puri is conducting a screenwriting boot camp at the Actor Prepares academy in the Film Industry Welfare Trust House in Mumbai. Handing out test papers, he offers individual feedback: ‘Yours is too detailed a narrative’, ‘As an actor you can’t be afraid of pain’, ‘Decide the destination of your story’, ‘Don’t copy, be comfortable with your language’. One of the participant’s father suffered business losses so he wants to try his hand at something independent and creative. Another is a sports writer who wants to make a sports film, the third is an advertising professional....

“The story differs based on the medium. TV is more character driven, while film is more plot based,” Puri explains, as the rest take note. “I came from a small town [Ahmedabad] and slept for four years with this book,” he says, holding up Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen’s Annie Hall—a 1977 romantic comedy that won several Oscar awards. “You should dictate with your writing what the plot should be. Tight and precise,” he tells the class, going on to teach them about 12 types of characterisation by psychoanalyst Carl Jung.

After assisting various filmmakers and producers, including Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame and Yashraj Films, Puri hit his independent high when he wrote the screenplay for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om in 2007. In recent years, he has branched out to teach storytelling and screenwriting, this being his second batch of students. “I am focused on turning out a skilled labour force of storytellers for the screen. It is pragmatic. I am not an activist or an intellectual, pseudo or otherwise. I consider myself to be secular, borderline agnostic....” How does he work with Anupam Kher (Puri teaches at the actor’s academy), who has been in the news for his political shots? “Mr Kher is evidently right-wing and though we feel differently about issues, I get the freedom to do my work,” says Puri.

Recently, Puri taught in Goa, where, he says, a few unusual students were part of his class. “Some priests attended the storytelling session, and one of them told me later his delivery of sermons became better! Not everyone wants to or can become a storyteller but these skills help in other aspects of life.”

For Puri, storytelling has not been a journey in isolation. His wife, Ulka, who was studying literature with him in college in Ahmedabad acted in the play he directed. It was “an actor-director’s romance” that led to marriage and children eventually. When they settled in Mumbai, they didn’t want their children to go to malls for entertainment. Instead, they did what their grandparents had done—told stories to their children. “Retention skills in children, in terms of ethic and core morality, forms by age ten. The stories they hear make a big difference. But it is not easy. Children are difficult to constantly engage. They aren’t passive listeners either. If they have an issue or query with the story you have to resolve it for them,” says Ulka.

In 2010, the couple started ‘Story Circus’ and invited friends and neighbours’ children for sessions, making it “experiential and holistic”. “If I narrated ‘the princess and the pea’ story, I taught the kids how to shell peas or explained the health benefits of pea pulao,” says Ulka. “You can’t tell stories to kids in a childish manner. One has to treat them as grownups. Storytelling is possibly the cheapest art form to produce, it reaches everyone. Storytellers have tremendous power. Tulsidas [author of Ramcharitmanas] didn’t need set design or drone cameras.” But it is still a slow trend. “When I tell people I am a dancer, they know immediately. If I say storyteller, they ask me to explain,” she rues.

“For me, Naseeruddin Shah is a performer, actor, not a storyteller. But Javed Akhtar is a storyteller,” says Puri, who feels the form, which employs complex art and craft, needs more recognition. “There are narratives everywhere—whether it is the 30-second ad promo, a film, a performance or life itself,” Ulka adds on a philosophical note.

SCREEN TO STAGE

After three decades, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur returned to theatre as a storyteller this year. He narrated Dopheri, a novella written by him, earlier this year, enacting different characters from the story.

Director Anant Mahadevan is said to be reviving a film project titled, The Storyteller, with actors Naseeruddin Shah and Paresh Rawal. It is based on Satyajit Ray’s fictional character, Tarini Khuro, who features in 15 of Ray’s stories.