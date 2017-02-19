Up for a challenge

The word ‘kaabil’ in Hindi means capable. A person with disability is often considered incapable of fighting for himself and the person he loves. Hrithik Roshan, in his latest film Kaabil, has challenged this notion. He has convincingly played the role of a visually challenged person who is on a revenge mission.

From playing a mentally challenged boy in Koi... Mil Gaya to a quadriplegic in Guzaarish and now a visually impaired person in Kaabil, Hrithik has never shied away from doing challenge roles. However, preparing for such roles is not easy. “It was difficult, especially the skill part of it,” said Hrithik, in an interview with THE WEEK. “Among all the difficult characters I have played so far, playing a visually challenged person was the most difficult one. But it became really easy because once you research and get more information, things start to make sense and you become more comfortable because you follow the truth and not a lot is left to doubts.”

He spent time with his visually challenged friends to understand the way they did things. “Having a good understanding of their world gave me a lot of ammunition that made me very comfortable in front of the camera,” he said. “Apart from the hard work, the script empowered every single person working in the film. It was a wonderful script with all the vulnerabilities and strengths combined in it.”

And, the hard work has paid off. Hrithik’s performance in the film has been getting rave reviews. Film critic Anupama Chopra gave the film three out of five stars because Hrithik’s “performance demands it”. The film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, a respite for the actor since his last two films, Bang Bang (2014) and Mohenjo Daro (2016), didn’t fare too well.

On his 43rd birthday on January 10, Hrithik pledged to donate his eyes. It was something, he said, he had wanted to do for a long time. “I was inspired by Aishwarya Rai, who pledged her eyes years ago. While doing this film, I got to understand the situation—high number of cases and shortage of donors—in the country. If I could contribute to someone’s life by helping them see the world and the beauty around us, I would consider myself really fortunate.”

Hrithik’s co-star, Yami Gautam, took to Twitter to greet him on his birthday and called him a ‘super human’. Hrithik, too, had a lot of good things to say about her. “During the making of the film, she surprised me every day with her performance,” he said. “Yami is someone to watch out for. The film [Kaabil] hasn’t tapped even 10 per cent of her talent.” Clearly, the admiration is mutual.

Last year, there were rumours that Hrithik was planning to make his directorial debut. In fact, in an interview with a daily, Hrithik’s father, director Rakesh Roshan, confirmed it. However, the actor is not in a hurry. “I love the whole process of making films. I have handled the postproduction of my films. Being a director is a calling. And, I haven’t felt it, yet,” he said.

However, he has been quick to emulate his father’s interest in watches. “When I was young, my father used to wear a Rado. I wanted to own one, too,” said Hrithik, who is the brand ambassador of Rado. The Swiss watchmaker has launched a lightness-inspired collection and Hrithik is excited about it. “It is not very often that you get to be the brand ambassador of a product that you enjoy yourself,” he said. “I love my Rado watches. Because I’m the brand ambassador, I get to try all the new watches and add them to my collection.”

One of the many perks of being an actor!