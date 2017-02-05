What is the significance of the title, White Rabbit, Red Rabbit?



It refers to an imaginary experiment which is explained in the course of the play. None of us is single coloured. We change colours in different situations.

What made you write this play?

The trigger was a nightmare in which I was committing suicide onstage, in front of a live audience.

Iranian cinema is known for its sheer creativity and sensitivity, given the climate of censorship. How do you look at the contemporary theatre scene in your country?

Theatre in Iran is very young and experimental. It's being taught in over 20 universities, which provides us with a thirsty, well-educated audience.

Is it true that you have never left Tehran, Iran?

It was true in 2010 when I wrote White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Things changed after that. I live in Berlin now.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit seems to subvert several power equations. For instance, usually, the audience is unknown to the work that will unfold while actors have rehearsed. Here, if you have seen one actor perform then you know the script, so each time you watch a performance, the 'power of knowing' lies with you, while the actor–a first timer to the script–is on the other side.

What can I say? I agree that I like to turn the tables in theatre!

The other aspect of subversion is between the play and the reviewer. The challenge was how do I as a reviewer write about a play without giving away any part of the narrative, so as to keep this 'global secret'?





Theatre reviews need as much change as theatre scripts. I've written a play, BLANK, which is literally full of blanks that are to be filled in by its performer and audience in the course of every show. I was amazed and satisfied by the fact that its first review turned out to be a review full of blanks which could be completed by its readers.

Have you watched a performance of White Rabbit Red Rabbit? What was it like seeing your work on stage?



I've seen many of them, probably in a dozen languages. I often try to think in more profound terms than simply like or dislike them.



The concept comes across as a reflection for the actor in question. Each brings their self, style, technique, into it. Would you agree?



Yes. This is where the character is supposed to become the actor and not visa versa as we've often experienced in theatre.

Did you ever imagine your work would become such a global sensation?



I was pretty sure about this one.



Have you ever visited India; seen any of our cinema or theatre?



Last November I got a chance to spend two days in Mumbai and watch two of my plays, BLANK and White Rabbit Red Rabbit, in two languages at the Tata Live festival. I wouldn't consider that as visiting India since one needs months or even years to explore such a big and beautiful culture.