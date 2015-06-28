Think Vidya Balan, and the first thing that comes to your mind is intelligence. Think again, and you will see eternal beauty. Think for a third time, and you will find how unique she is and how she is different from the rest of the actresses.

There are very few actors in the industry today for whom scripts are written. She is one of them. Be it The Dirty Picture or Kahaani, you feel that the script was written with Vidya in mind. Perhaps no one else could have carried it the way she did.

Unfortunately, her last three films, Ghanchakkar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Bobby Jasoos, did not do well. But she is back with Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been written by Mahesh Bhatt and Shagufta Rafique. It is after a long time that Bhatt has penned the story of a film.

“Hamari Adhuri Kahani is not the real-life story of Bhatt saab’s mother,” says Vidya. “It is loosely based on his parents and his stepmother. The film also has some other incidents that he experienced in his life.”

So how did she become part of Hamari Adhuri Kahani? Apparently, Vidya liked Aashiqui 2 and met its director, Mohit Suri. “I told him that I would love to work with him. Mohit just gave me a smile. After a few months, Bhatt saab called me and told me that he has a script that he wants me and Emraan Hashmi to work in. That is how Hamari Adhuri Kahani happened. I guess the universe conspired for us [me and Suri] to work together,” she says.

Vidya says this is probably the first time that, despite playing such an intense character, she has not gone through emotional turmoil. “There were films in my career where I would get emotionally drained after doing a comedy scene,” she says. “But, in this film, I never felt drained. The credit for this should go to Mohit Suri. He is someone who pushes you slowly towards the character. He never let us feel the pressure. In Cape Town, the shooting schedule was so smooth that we used to shoot and come back to the hotel relaxed.”

She also feels Bhatt’s presence helped. “He once told me this is a story of every second woman in our country. Vasudha [the character Vidya plays] believes that she is her husband’s property. A lot of women have the same belief. Most of them don't even know that they have a right to exist.”

This is Vidya and Emraan’s third film together, after The Dirty Picture and Ghanchakkar. “In Hamari Adhuri Kahani, the romance between us is poetic. Most people would love to see that. In today's films, romantic scenes are based on flirting. But this film is different. I am happy that people are liking the scenes of me and Emraan.”

Does she seek advice from her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor? “Never! Acting is something that I am very passionate about and I always take my own decision. I am very selfish when it comes to acting.”

Vidya is one of the few celebrities who are not on social media. “I think we all have our own opinions, but you don’t need to voice it all the time,” she says. “Some people are comfortable putting their thoughts out there, but I am not. I will be boring on Twitter.”

But she does like chat shows on television. In fact, she is thinking of launching one of her own. “I don't enjoy reality shows,” she says. “But I like the idea of a chat show. Let's see how that develops.”