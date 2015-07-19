Pralhad P. Chhabria, founder and chairman of Finolex Group, began his career at age 12 as a cleaning boy in a small cloth shop in Karachi. Today, his company is one of the largest manufacturers of cables in India. The book charts his rise from a cleaning boy to a domestic servant, a collection agent, a trader in electrical accessories and a defence contractor. The lessons he has learnt along the way make it useful for aspiring entrepreneurs.

There's No Such Thing As a Self-Made Man

By Pralhad P. Chhabria

Published by Vishwakarma Publications

Pages 239; price Rs250.