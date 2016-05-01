Style redefined

If home is where the heart is, you should not look beyond the Kingfisher Towers, where luxury shakes hands with style. Located close to the UB city, Bengaluru, the Prestige-promoted project has 83 ultra-luxury apartments that boast the best in aesthetics, design and materials. You will find the best of Italian marble sharing space with the finest of solid wood and the plushest of upholstery, jointly creating a space to yearn for. The furniture has been designed to augment the space and the elevated concept of luxury.

Take the living room for example. The coffee table is made of white Statuario marble, with bronze hairline finish. Then there is the silver dragon stone side table in the foyer, the black stripe sheer silk drapes with black crystal trim, the black velvet armchair cushions with crystal beadwork, not to mention the hand-picked artefacts and ornamentations that add both character and luxury to the spaces they adorn.

The guiding principle behind the creation of the Kingfisher Towers was blending luxury and style from around the world and various timelines. So, what you, in effect, get is a delectable mix of modern and old-world charm, making each apartment a space that celebrates leisure.