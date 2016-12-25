Bio pick
Stories based on people and incidents were the flavour of 2016, and more are lined for the...By Priyanka Bhadani | December 25, 2016
-
I am attracted to extraordinary stories of ordinary people
Interview/ Hansal Mehta, directorBy Priyanka Bhadani | December 25, 2016
-
Dangal wasn’t an easy screenplay
Interview/ Nitesh Tiwari, directorBy Priyanka Bhadani | December 25, 2016
-
100-crore club killing good cinema
Interview/ Amol Palekar, director & actorBy Cithara Paul | December 25, 2016
Headlines
-
Storiesto live by, and to die forBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
India has a longstanding tradition of storytelling, in myriad forms—some stories tickle, some teach, while most make you think. THE WEEK...Read More
-
Young yarnsBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Ankit ChadhaRead More
-
A magnet called KannagiBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Eric MillerRead More
-
Digital dreamerBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Ameen HaqueRead More
-
Educate, entertainBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Coomi VevainaRead More
-
Childhood chroniclerBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Jeeva RaghunathRead More
-
Experimental, eclecticBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Janardan GhoshRead More
-
Back to schoolBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Geeta RamanujamRead More
-
Radio gagaBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Neelesh MisraRead More
-
Starry storiesBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Mayur PuriRead More
-
Healing wordsBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Salil Koitsu MukhiaRead More
-
A string of talesBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Subbu ArmugamRead More
-
Mystic masterBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Tarok DasRead More
-
Rooted reciterBy Shalini Singh | December 25, 2016
Teejan BaiRead More
-
Book your choiceBy Mandira Nayar | December 25, 2016
For those who love to read, there are options aplenty in 2017Read More