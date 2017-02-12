Past tense, present perfect

The chemistry was palpable. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi offered chewing gum to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who reciprocated with chocolates. Before the first joint roadshow of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, on January 29, both leaders tried to impress upon the voters that this was not an “opportunistic alliance”, but a “pact of hearts”. They launched a theme song with the line—UP ko yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this togetherness) and posters showing them together sprang up at various places.

Both leaders seem confident of winning the assembly elections—starting on February 11—forming government and stopping the march of “communal forces”. Said Rahul: “The alliance is historic. At present, we have spoken about 2017; the pact for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is not yet certain, but all options are open.”

“Rahul and I are two wheels of a bicycle,” said Akhilesh. “We have met on many occasions, like during Lok Sabha sessions and in other functions. Now, we have the chance to work together and, once he joins us, our work will pick up pace.”

The two have a lot in common—both are in their 40s, have studied abroad, are three-time MPs and are seen as tech-savvy and pro-development leaders. The longevity of their alliance, however, depends on how much of the past they are willing to sweep under the carpet. It is an open secret that Mulayam Singh Yadav formed the Samajwadi Party by taking a cue from the anti-Congress stance of Ram Manohar Lohia. In fact, at times, the Congress has been a fiercer rival of the party than the BJP. Mulayam, for instance, did not support the Congress when it fared badly in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. In 2004, Congress president Sonia Gandhi did not invite Mulayam’s emissary, Amar Singh, to a dinner thrown for UPA allies.

Rahul and Akhilesh, however, seem keen to forget the past and come together to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from winning in Uttar Pradesh. If they form the government, Akhilesh would be able to take forward his development agenda and have a firmer grip on the party. However, his major challenge would be to persuade his father, Mulayam, who has openly opposed the alliance. “The alliance has been executed just to grab power,” said Mulayam. “It was not needed. I will not go for campaigning.” He has asked cadres to file nominations in all 105 constituencies where the Congress will be contesting.

“To the Congress, the alliance will provide much needed oxygen in the state,” said a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh. “It has been facing a kind of political exile in UP for the past 27 years. If Rahul and Akhilesh are able to form government, the Congress will have a chance to share power by becoming part of the government.”

Congress strategists said the party would not have fared well had it contested alone in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance might give the Congress a few more seats than in 2012 and would help it win over the Muslim and dalit voters.

The Rahul-Akhilesh duo seems to have already struck a chord with the Muslims, who form 19 per cent of the state’s population. During the road show, which was strategically planned so as to pass through Muslim-dominated areas of Lucknow, hundreds of people waited for the leaders with rose petals and garlands. Even burqa-clad women were on the streets to greet them.

The challenge, however, would be to make the alliance acceptable to party leaders and cadres. “The pact will ensure three Ps—prosperity, progress and peace—in the state,” said Rahul. “I would like to add a fourth P, which means it will be a people’s alliance,” added Akhilesh.

Initially, when the possibility of an alliance was discussed, several Congress leaders, including state party president Raj Babbar and campaign committee chairman Sanjay Singh, had voiced apprehensions. They were also miffed at being kept out of the loop while finalising the alliance.

Another irritant could be the confusion over the seat-sharing arrangement in Amethi and Raebareli. Though the Congress announced that it would contest in all 10 assembly seats in its bastion, the Samajwadi Party announced candidates in five. Rahul, however, said this was an “operational matter that would be sorted out internally”.

Opposition parties have also criticised what they call an opportunistic alliance. Said BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya: “If Akhilesh claims that he has done a lot of work during his five-year tenure, why does he need the Congress this time. Neither of them has a clear roadmap for the development of the state.”

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, too, has spoken against the alliance. “We will have to be cautious of this alliance; this is an opportunistic pact and has been executed at the directions of the BJP. The alliance will benefit the BJP. Rahul and Akhilesh are trying to misguide the people to get their votes, publicly putting on a friendly appearance. In fact, they do not gel at all.”

Rahul, interestingly, has been soft on Mayawati and has avoided attacking the BSP, perhaps keeping open the option of a post-poll alliance, if needed.