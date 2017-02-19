Pride before a poll

Chief Minister Harish Rawat was a picture of humility as he entered the narrow lanes of Devariya village in Kichha constituency of Uttarakhand. Alighting from his vehicle with folded hands and a smile on his face, he received garlands from the waiting crowd and said, “I come with a humble prayer. Please accept me as your candidate.”

The man with the humble prayer was, however, appealing to the pride of the people of the state as he went on a two-week Uttarakhand Swabhiman Yatra before the assembly elections on February 15. Rawat said a “power-hungry” Central government had hurt their pride, and he asked them to grant him a full five-year term to govern the state.

He said: “They introduced the concept of defections into Uttarakhand politics, imposed president’s rule, did not allow the chief minister to function by foisting false cases of corruption against him, and did not accept our proposals for development works in the state.” He said he was a victim of the alleged machinations of the Centre to trap him in a CBI case.

The yatra is scheduled to pass through all 70 constituencies in the state, and looks to project him as the main protagonist of the elections. The Congress is banking heavily on his reputation as a mass leader: Rawat, 69, has a tremendous connect with the people as well as party workers, and has worked his way up the political ladder.

After Devariya, Rawat went to Bhanga village, where a chaat seller asked him to stop for a snack. Rawat promptly got off the car for chaat and a chat. He stood by the roadside, enjoying spicy gol gappas, and asked the vendor his name. “Yashpal,” said the vendor. Immediately, much to the delight of the people gathered there, Rawat coined a slogan: “Yashpal ke gol gappe khaaiye, aur Rawat ko jitaiye” (eat Yashpal’s gol gappas and make Rawat win).

“We find him to be an honest, down-to-earth person. He is very popular here,” said Girija Devi, a resident of Satoiya village in Kichha.

The Congress is betting on Rawat’s charm to defeat the BJP, and this is why he is contesting from two constituencies—Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar, which is in the Kumaon division, and Haridwar Rural, in the Garhwal region.

Many Congress leaders in these two districts, including former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, have defected to the BJP, and the Congress hopes that Rawat’s candidature would neutralise the impact of these departures. Rawat could also influence the outcome in the neighbouring Nainital district, where prominent dalit leader Yashpal Arya recently jumped ship to join the BJP.

“Rawat’s presence in Udham Singh Nagar will have an impact on the other constituencies in the region,” said district Congress president Narayan Singh Bisht.

While the Congress campaign is centred on Rawat, the BJP is yet to announce a chief minister candidate. Though the party has five former chief ministers, there seems to be a feeling that none of them would match up to Rawat. Also, the BJP wants to avoid infighting by projecting one of its leaders.

As Rawat left Kichha to campaign in the Garhwal region, he told the gathered crowd that he might not be able to come back to campaign as he had to traverse the entire state. He then asked them to raise their hands if they would support him; most of them did.