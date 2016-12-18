There are realtime assessments, not U-turns

How is the government dealing with the inconvenience caused to people after demonetisation?

The government is fully sensitised and is making all possible efforts to minimise the inconvenience. More and more money is being pumped into ATMs, banks and other services. It has been reiterated that it will take some time; the prime minister has said that things would be in order in 50 days.

What was the bigger trigger for demonetisation—fake currency or black money? How much has the government spent on it?

[Tackling] fake currency, black money and corruption, and moving towards a cashless economy were the main objectives of demonetisation. The expenditure will be calculated once the process is over.

Isn’t it true that a major chunk of black money is pumped into real estate and stashed in Swiss accounts? Considering this, hasn’t the common man become the main sufferer?

Ever since this government took over, a number of measures have been taken, including the Income Declaration Scheme. The Mauritius and Cyprus routes are no longer available, as amendments have been made in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and Mauritius, and India and Cyprus. Steps are also being taken to modify the India-Singapore DTAA. So, I don’t think the common man would be the sufferer; he would be a major beneficiary.

It is being said that the Jan Dhan scheme has been misused after demonetisation.

Legal action will be taken against those who have misused Jan Dhan. The government has put a withdrawal ceiling on the accounts and is watching people who are misusing the loopholes, not only in Jan Dhan but also in other areas.

Did the BJP not think of the backlash, particularly from the middle class, which is its biggest vote bank?

A committee of Central government officials has been constituted to monitor and report the status of implementation. Teams of two to three officials—of the rank of joint secretary or additional secretary—are being constituted for each state and Union territory. These officers will visit their allocated states for at least two days, with special focus on rural areas, and report back to the government. This way, the government can directly study the impact of demonetisation on various segments.

What about the gap created after the old currency was scrapped and with the new currency still being pumped in?

As 86 per cent of cash has been sucked out, a gap will surely be created and it will take some time to replace the currency. Every day, currency worth Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore is being pumped in. So, things would be better very soon.

After demonetisation was announced, several orders were passed and later tweaked or reversed. Why so many U-turns?

It is not a U-turn, but a realtime assessment. This is a bold and unprecedented move, which requires courage and conviction, and there is no harm in improvising and innovating alongside.