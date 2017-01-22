Dharmendra Pradhan is trying to protect his ‘pradhan mantri’

Can any document trail be established on GSPC’s offshore investments?

GSPC went on an acquisition spree of 11 oil and gas blocks in Egypt, Australia, Indonesia and Yemen between 2006 and 2010. By 2015, it had surrendered 10 of these blocks and written off Rs 2,000 crore. For a company that had no prior experience in operating these blocks, why was GSPC allowed to be so reckless in splurging bank loans on overseas assets? Was it a mere coincidence that chief minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Russia and Egypt happened exactly during the time GSPC acquired these blocks? Is it a coincidence that GSPC was made to pay for chartered flights for the then chief minister’s overseas travels along with businessmen? These are not my allegations. These are public records for everyone to see.

A company can spend money exploring gas and petroleum assets. Why is GSPC in the wrong?

Sure, it is entirely justified for a company to borrow money and take risks. But let’s say a company borrows some initial money from banks for exploration of a gas block that it thinks contains gas. After a few years if it finds there is not as much gas there as originally thought, then the company’s borrowing will also come down. It is logical that as estimated reserves go down, the amount of borrowing should not be as high. But guess what happened in GSPC’s case—as proven reserves kept falling every year, GSPC kept borrowing more and more. The original GSPC plan was to spend Rs 9,000 crore to extract 20 trillion cubic feet of gas. It has now spent Rs 20,000 crore and has extracted none. Shockingly, GSPC kept borrowing from banks as its proven reserves kept falling. Beats all logic.

Is ONGC being made a scapegoat?

Absolutely. In fact, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suddenly found a new avatar as an investment banker doing a mergers and acquisition deal. He is trying to palm off GSPC to ONGC. Everyone knows this is a sham. But Pradhan has to protect his ‘pradhan mantri’, Prime Minister Modi. So, he is being forced to resort to such shenanigans.

Can GSPC become a political issue for the Congress?

Forget political issue, it is people’s issue. People of the state of Gujarat and the nation. Recall, during the so-called 2G scam that was reported by the same CAG, it was a “presumptive loss”. In GSPC’s case, it is an actual loss that the CAG has detailed out. The CAG report is scathing and it is there for everyone to see. Just because sections of the media want to turn a blind eye does not mean this will not be an issue in the minds of the people. This will be one of the biggest issues.