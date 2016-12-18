Recharge offer

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of the e-wallet service Paytm, was amazed during a recent trip to the US by the ease with which he could pay for his tuk-tuk ride (an electric version of the three-wheelers common in Asia debuted in the US last year). “We did not need to have cash, swipe a card or have a US-based wallet. Instead, the guy just asked for our debit card number, did something on his phone and voila! the payment was done,” said Sharma.

He returned to India and in two days Paytm was ready with a product similar to what he saw in the US. This innovation made the Paytm app work like a point-of-sale machine. Small merchants and vendors who cannot afford a POS machine can simply download the app and start accepting payments. This is kind of a game-changer, as there are more than 75 crore credit/debit cards in India but only 15 lakh POS terminals that accept those cards.

There has been a deluge of such innovations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi started pushing for a cashless economy after demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes a month ago. Banks have been asked to promote cashless transactions.

Everyone from digital wallet companies and banks to POS makers and payment gateway providers are in the battleground of digital transactions, fighting to get the best out of the buzz that has been created. The focus is no longer on branchless internet banking; today it is all about mobile platforms. All these players are riding on the increasing smartphone penetration. India has some 35 crore smartphone users, and the number is projected to go past 70 crore by 2020.

Digital wallets, whose business model is primarily mobile based, are having a whale of a time owing to the currency shortage and the government’s push to go cashless. Paytm’s user base has touched 15.8 crore and daily transactions 70 lakh; and it has about 15 lakh registered merchants. The company says it is adding 5 lakh customers every day and aims to reach 50 crore customers by 2018.

Obviously, it is a great opportunity for not just Paytm but the other digital wallet service providers like MobiKwik and FreeCharge. “Our load money transactions are up about six times compared with the previous month,” said Govind Rajan, chief executive officer of FreeCharge. “There is a lot of buying happening for small denomination items and, interestingly, two out of five people are loading money for the first time.”

No doubt their base has been expanding rapidly. Naresh Gope, a roadside fruit vendor in Anand Vihar, Delhi, witnessed a dramatic drop in sales after the demonetisation. Then one of his customers advised him to get a Paytm account. Now a majority of his customers pay via Paytm. For his cash requirements, he transfers the amount from his Paytm account to his bank account. Does he use Paytm for other transactions? “Mobile recharge, maybe,” he said.

Experts say digital wallets are still an urban or semi-urban phenomenon. Financial inclusion, one of the prerequisites for a cashless economy, is still a distant dream in India. There are about 25 crore Jan Dhan accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana with 19.5 crore RuPay debit cards issued so far. “Just as building more schools does not improve literacy rates, opening accounts does not empower citizens to make digital financial transactions,” said Saksham Khosla, research analyst at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Key demand and supply-side gaps remain—23 per cent of PMJDY accounts lie empty.”

A survey of PMJDY account holders conducted by a financial inclusion consultancy found that only 33 per cent of them were willing to use their RuPay cards. “Even among those who use a debit card, it is mostly for withdrawing money from the ATMs. Debit cards have not been used as a payment solution. ATM withdrawals mean that the quantum of cash in society remains high. We now want to incentivise usage of debit card for transactions,” said Mythili Balasubramanian, executive director, IDBI Bank.

Tara, a maid in Ranchi, said she had never used the debit card that was given to her after opening an account with Canara Bank under the PMJDY. “What if somebody takes away my money?” she asks.

Dormancy of bank accounts is a big challenge. A World Bank-Gallup Global Findex survey in 2014 found that India had a dormancy rate of 43 per cent. And, however popular smartphones might have become, feature phones have more than 50 per cent market share and continue to be preferred by people in small towns and villages owing to the cost factor.

The government and private players have started looking at the feature phone segment more seriously. “If India has to become cashless, they have to be empowered,” said S.K. Gupta, chief project officer, National Payments Corporation of India.

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), a mobile banking platform for feature phone users, was recently announced by the government for people with no access to internet. But it is slightly complicated for the target customers. First, the mobile number needs to be registered for mobile banking, and, second, the user needs to get a mobile money identifier (MMID) from the bank. “Technologies like USSD need a lot of consumer awareness. One has to navigate through 5-6 screens to complete the transaction, making the entire process very cumbersome,” said Rajan.

FreeCharge is working on an SMS-based system for the non-smartphone population. Paytm recently announced a toll-free number to enable consumers and merchants without an internet connection to pay and receive money instantly.

Serv’D, another venture, is trying to solve the challenge of giving salaries to maids the cashless way. Its app for employers lets them track payments, advances and leave. The employees just need a cellphone, not necessarily a smart one, as all functional touch-points are replicated via a call centre, which works on a missed call. “With demonetisation and the resultant push to go cashless, paying maids and drivers electronically was a real issue. We are trying to help both the employers as well as service providers,” said Jatin Agarwal, cofounder of Serv’D.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was launched by the government in August with much fanfare, has not been able to enthuse customers. The total number of transactions on UPI stood at 2,87,388 in November while 5.9 crore transactions were recorded by digital wallets, said Reserve Bank data. “UPI has not lived up to expectations yet. Transaction volumes are low, there is little awareness among the general population, and design and interface issues prevent customers from migrating all transactions to the system,” said Khosla of Carnegie.

He said the demonetisation might not have been necessary to make India a cashless society. “While it may hasten the transition for some consumers and merchants on the fence, it will cause immense hardship for the majority of citizens lacking access to cashless transactions,” he said.

Lack of infrastructure has been a main reason for India remaining a laggard in cashless transactions. Data penetration continues to be poor. This limits people’s ability to use mobile banking functions on their smartphone. The average time to load a page on a mobile phone is 5.5 seconds in India, according to the ‘State of the internet Q1 2016’ report by Akamai Technologies. It is 4.9 seconds in Bangladesh and 4.5 in Sri Lanka. In China, it is just 2.6 seconds.

Then there are security issues that make people sceptical of going cashless. Data from 3.2 million debit cards were compromised in October. Said Balasubramanian of IDBI, “Without educating customers in smaller towns on the benefits of going cashless, the dream of cashless economy cannot be complete.”