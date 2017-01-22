All that gas

Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation was the centre point of Narendra Modi’s high-voltage campaign for the 2007 Gujarat assembly elections. Started as a small gas trading firm by Gujarat government in 1979, GSPC had secured gas exploration blocks in the Krishna Godavari basin in 2005. The government said the company had made a gas find of 20 trillion cubic feet there, which was several times the country’s annual gas consumption at that time. Modi claimed GSPC’s find would bring more than Rs 20,000 crore to the people of Gujarat. In his election campaign, he explained how a gas-based economy would bring prosperity to the state.

A decade later, however, GSPC has brought nothing but misplaced expectations and huge debt. With little expertise in gas exploration, it tied up with frivolous vendors and procured exploration blocks in faraway countries, only to sell them off at a big loss, said a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General last year. It is said GSPC has a debt of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore, with a yearly interest payout of around Rs 2,000 crore.

That is exactly why the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, India’s richest public sector company, had reservations about acquiring gas blocks and gas-producing assets of GSPC despite pressure from the Union ministries of finance and petroleum & natural gas. But the ONGC board approved on December 24, 2016 the entire 80 per cent participating interest along with operatorship rights at a purchase consideration of $99.5 million for GSPC’s gas fields in the Deen Dayal (West) Block (1,850 square kilometres) in the Bay of Bengal. ONGC will also pay $200 million towards future consideration for six discoveries other than Deen Dayal (West) field.

Officially, both ONGC and GSPC hailed the deal as “beneficial to the nation”. “The acquisition of participating interest and operatorship rights in the block fits well with the strategy of ONGC to enhance natural gas production from domestic fields on a faster pace, more so with a goal to reduce import dependency of hydrocarbons by 10 per cent by 2021-22,” said Dinesh K. Sarraf, chairman and managing director of ONGC.

ONGC has already been developing the Ravva oil and gas field in the KG Basin in association with Cairn India. Deen Dayal (West) field block has one operating well and six other gas discoveries made by GSPC. “Gas exploration in the KG basin should be done by more experienced companies in this sector and ONGC is the most competent company that is best suited to do so in national interest. It is a very fair deal for us and for ONGC also. We see a strong upside for ONGC from this deal,” said J.N. Singh, managing director of GSPC.

GSPC is now planning to retire the debts in its books and concentrate on its city gas distribution and gas transmission business in Gujarat. The company was slated to begin gas production from the block in 2013. However, after investing about $3.6 billion, it was found that the gas reserves are just one-tenth of the 20 trillion cubic feet claimed in 2005, and that too technically difficult to extract. GSPC’s revenue in 2014-15 was Rs 152.51 crore, said the CAG report.

“There were some wrong decisions that were made in the past by my predecessors. We should not have acquired blocks in foreign countries and rather focused on developing assets here. I am trying to correct some of those wrong decisions,” said Singh, before the finalisation of the deal with ONGC.

The CAG audit findings said, as on March 31, 2015, GSPC had 11 blocks (ten domestic and one overseas) under exploration and development phase. In 2011, the company owned 50 gas blocks around the world, but later surrendered its rights over 36 of them. From 2011-12 to 2014-15, the total investment made in the 50 blocks on exploration and development was Rs 15,601.43 crore. Bulk of this investment (Rs 12,249.06 crore) was in the KG-OSN-2001/3 block.

“The company did not address properly the risks associated with cost, technology and gas pricing. This has resulted in uncertainty regarding the future prospects from the KG block where an investment of around 019,576 crore was made as of March 2015. The development costs incurred in the block also resulted in increased borrowings and stressed finances for the company,” said the CAG report, tabled before the Gujarat assembly in April 2016.

The opposition parties have alleged that the buyout deal is an attempt to cover up a scam. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said Modi made personal gains on account of the Rs 19,700 crore that GSPC borrowed from 15 banks between 2005 and 2014. The Congress has asked for a judicial inquiry into the deal.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, did not see anything wrong in the merger. “They are not like India and Pakistan. These two companies can easily merge together,” he said. Finance minister Arun Jaitley defended the move as an attempt to give the state PSU a new lease of life.

Since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014, GSPC had been seeking to sell a majority stake in its Deen Dayal block to ONGC to avoid defaulting on loans. But ONGC was not keen and had earlier disputed GSPC’s claims on gas reserves. Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the oil and gas regulator, also had questioned GSPC’s claims on the gas reserve and said that the total gas estimates were 2.2 trillion cubic feet, just about one-tenth of what it had claimed.

Given the challenging nature of the gas field that is in deep water, ONGC had decided to call in the Houston-based oil and gas consultant Ryder Scott to make an independent evaluation of the gas reserves held in the block. The report was to be submitted in October 2016, but ONGC is yet to mention anything on it.

Many officials in ONGC believe the petroleum ministry persuaded the cash-rich company to buy the gas field from the embattled GSPC. “After thoroughly reaping profits from the KG basin assets, they are now offloaded to ONGC for a maximum price and with depleted reserves,” said a senior official, who had overseen ONGC’s operations in the KG basin. “This will lead us to severe losses.”

A trial gas production of 0.5 mmbtu is currently ongoing at the Deen Dayal (West) gas field. ONGC will look to ramp it up and start commercial gas production from the block. It would also endeavour to bring the cluster-I gas discoveries of its existing blocks (KG-DWN-98/2 NELP Block) and adjacent nomination blocks through utilisation of infrastructure of Deen Dayal (West) field. Realisation of these goals, however, could only be achieved after significant investments.