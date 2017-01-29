Hand on handle

Winning route: The Election Commission’s recognition of the Akhilesh faction as the real SP has cleared the decks for the party’s alliance with the Congress | Pawan Kumar

Last November, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi summoned all Congress MLAs from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi for their views about an impending alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the assembly elections. Most of them were in support, albeit with a rider. They wanted the Congress to have “a respectable position” in the alliance. Around same time, Prashant Kishor, the election strategist employed by the Congress, met SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and later, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Even before the meetings, Akhilesh had made his intentions clear. “If the SP and the Congress join hands, our tally will touch 300,” he had said in Lucknow. He had described Rahul as “a good leader and a good man”. “Akhilesh is a good boy,” was Rahul’s response. So, the ground was apparently being prepared for a pact between the two despite the ongoing family feud within the SP. With the Election Commission deciding on January 16 that the faction led by Akhilesh was the real SP that deserved the party’s bicycle symbol, the decks seem clear for the alliance.

Local leaders of the Congress and the SP have recently put up posters featuring Priyanka Vadra along with Akhilesh’s wife, Dimple, in Allahabad. According to Congress leader Dwijendra Tripathi, there is a clamour for more such posters from across the state.

Second-rung leaders of the Congress are, however, reluctant to confirm the news about the alliance. Sanjay Singh, chairman of the Congress campaign committee, said, “We have no information about the alliance. Nor has the high command told us anything. We have sent the names of the candidates to the high command. It will soon take a decision.”

UP Congress president Raj Babbar said he had no information about the alliance. “Of course, speculation is in the air. The state unit has sent the names of contestants to the central leadership. I hope the names will be announced soon,” said Babbar. Senior leader Pramod Tiwari said he had heard about the alliance only from the media. “According to my knowledge, the party will contest all 403 seats. But we will do what the high command tells us,” he said. Party insiders, however, said a few rounds of telephonic talks had taken place between Priyanka, Rahul and Akhilesh and a seat-sharing formula, too, was agreed upon. “Akhilesh had made it clear that he would talk about the alliance only with top Congress leaders, that is why the second-rung leaders are not in the loop,” said sources. They said Rahul had already given the green signal to Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP, who is in charge of the elections, to go ahead.

Samajwadi Party leaders, too, are reluctant to go on record, but in private conversations admit that the alliance has been sewn up. “All modalities have been decided, the alliance only needs to be announced formally, which will be done once the election symbol dispute is settled by the Election Commission,” said a senior SP leader.

Poll strategists from both camps believe that the alliance will be beneficial for both parties. Handicapped by the family feud, the pact will help Akhilesh turn his clean image into votes. The Akhilesh camp knows that it will not be possible to repeat the electoral performance of 2012 because of reasons like anti-incumbency, family feud, poor law and order situation and communal riots. His supporters believe that although the Congress is a marginal player in UP, it remains a national force and a tie up will be beneficial.

United front: A poster in Allahabad featuring Priyanka Vadra and Dimple Yadav. There is a clamour for more such posters from across the state.

It may, however, not be an easy task for the two parties to finalise a seat-sharing formula. The SP wants to contest some 300 seats as it had won 224 seats in 2012 and came second in 77. This leaves only around 100 seats to be shared between the Congress and other prospective allies, which means the Congress is unlikely to get more than 90 seats. The Congress, which had won 28 seats in 2012 and was runner up in 31, is demanding 125 seats.

Most opinion polls point towards a hung assembly, and if the SP falls short of majority by 50 to 60 seats, Congress support will be crucial. The rest can come from the Rashtriya Lok Dal of Ajit Singh, the Apna Dal (Krishna Patel faction) and even the Trinamool Congress, which has one MLA in the outgoing assembly. The SP cannot ally with the BJP as it is against the “core ideology” of the party, which is “to prevent communal forces from assuming power”. A pact with the Bahujan Samaj Party, too, is out of the question as differences between the SP and the BSP are too acute to be resolved.

The Congress, too, stands to gain from the pact as it may help revive its political fortunes in the heartland. The alliance, it hopes, will help check the BJP’s march and help the Congress in the 2019 general elections. The Congress also wants to consolidate its position among Muslims, who constitute 19 per cent of the population in the state.

Mulayam had initially proposed a grand alliance against the BJP, but the idea failed to take off as most of the prospective partners were reluctant to join hands with the SP under Mulayam. With the party’s reins now firmly in the hands of Akhilesh following the Election Commission’s ruling, other players seem keen to join him and the Congress to stop the BJP.