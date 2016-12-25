Death of the Angel

Virginia Woolf, when she started her career reviewing books, talked about battling with a phantom phenomenon that she called The Angel in the House. The Angel bothered and tormented Woolf until at last she killed her. Who was the Angel in the House? She was intensely sympathetic and immensely charming. She was utterly unselfish. She excelled in the difficult arts of family life. She sacrificed herself daily. If there was chicken, she took the leg. If there was a draught she sat in it. Woolf described her as someone without a mind of her own; she preferred to sympathise with the minds and wishes of others. Above all, she was pure. “Her purity was supposed to be her chief beauty,” writes Woolf. “Her blushes, her great grace.” We all have an Angel in our House—maybe it is our grandmothers or mothers. Maybe it is ourselves. Woolf couldn’t succeed until she killed the phantom, until she showed the world that she had a mind of her own. Today, the Indian woman is coming to realise that she can lean on the power of her voice and not just the sway of her hips.

Yet, the fight goes on…. Old wine in new bottle. Age-old prejudices bottled in new forms of protest. So, the suffrage movement has been replaced by The Everyday Sexism Project, an online platform that lets women catalogue every day incidents of sexism, either anonymously or by using their real names. YouTube videos like actor Kalki Koechlin’s Dear Men poetic performance and Yash Raj Films’ web series Man’s World imagining a day in the life of a man in a world ruled by women, have replaced protests like the iconic Ladies’ Home Journal Sit-In of 1970, where a hundred women staged a sit-in to change the way the male-run Ladies’ Home Journal portrayed women. While feminists, in the 1960s, marched around a freedom trash can tossing in high-heels, makeup and bras in the fight against unrealistic standards of beauty, in what widely came to be known as the bra burning movement, today women are doing ‘Slut Walks’ in Toronto in reaction to a policeman’s comment about a woman dressing like a slut.

The deeper ramification of gender-based discrimination that often goes unnoticed has been that, in many cases it has robbed a woman of her identity. Who should a woman be? The easy answer would be to say ‘Be Yourself’. But ‘Being Yourself’ is like a ship that’s torn by winds that are blowing in all directions. Which way to go? The Angel might be getting thwarted but what remains in her place is a fluid being in search of a concrete identity. Should a woman be soft or hard? Should she be masculine to survive in a man’s world or feminine to highlight her helplessness? Should she be the saint or the sinner? Women today are part of a cusp generation. They’ve been told that they can be ‘Whoever They Want To Be’ without being given a roadmap to find their way into the land of ‘The Person I Want To Be’. We’re not oppressed like the women of Woolf’s time but progress, too, has been slow. The woman has won rights without gaining the freedom to air those rights out.

An entire childhood of slights and recriminations is stamped into her psyche, years of conditioning refusing to be ‘unlearned’ easily. I asked friends, cousins and aunts about the first gender barriers they faced in life. What I came to realise was how facing them at such a young age was not just a universal experience for women but it was also an identical one, the same forms of discrimination rearing their ugly heads in each of their lives.

Even though she was brought up in a progressive household, an aunt remembers being told not to “laugh too loudly” and sit with “legs closed”. “Certainly, there was this unspoken idea that girls had to be more pleasing,” she says. A cousin remembers having to wear a skirt which covered her knees over her shorts when she stepped out of the house, “even if it was only 200 metres to the local supermarket”. A friend, who’s an architect and a journalist working in Kerala, remembers having to go the extra mile in school because she was a girl. “I pushed myself to do better at karate, sports, driving and jumping onto buses,” she says. “I wanted the tag of being fearless, I guess. I remember my sister being one of the first girls to learn driving in our town. When we went into town there would be shouts of Dhe pennu odikkunnada (Look, a woman is driving).” Another friend, who’s a PhD student from Delhi, talks of how she had to wear dresses and jewellery she really didn’t want to. “Why can’t you dress in a more feminine manner?” her mother used to ask. “Why are your clothes so baggy?”

The consequence of such discrimination is that a young girl grows up confused about who she is and who she is supposed to be. “When I was three, I was the only girl who wore jeans to class,” says a childhood companion, currently doing her PhD in the US. “Kids made fun of me and didn’t play with me, saying we don’t play with guys. As I grew up, a lot of men used to confide in me. So, I used to wonder whether I am more of a man or a woman. But with time, I realised I’m more of a woman because I connect with feminine feelings and thoughts more.” She compares the Indian situation with what prevails in the US. “There is an underlying misogynistic sentiment in America,” she says, referring to Hillary Clinton’s failed bid to become the first female president of the country. “But one good thing here is that no one judges or cares. When it comes to a customer service call or something similar, American women are more vocal than Indian women. They are also more assertive… and resilient. If they face abuse, their lives don’t get defined by that experience.”

A former classmate, who’s currently working as a journalist in Delhi, tells me how disturbing it was after she first developed physical traits like breasts and had to face the consequent attention from strangers on the street. “I was groped on the streets, on buses, comments were whispered into my ears with crude descriptions of my breasts. Bizarrely, all these were done in such a manner as to make me feel guilty and ashamed. For a while, late into my teens, I would exclusively dress in baggy T-shirts and walk with a hunch in a desperate attempt to hide any evidence of my xx chromosomes.”

Society, too, tries to box women into clearly defined roles. She’s either ‘feminine’ or ‘feminist’. But most women slip through the cracks of such rigid definitions. Most feminists today are not hairy man-haters or scary bra-burners. They enjoy shopping for clothes and makeup. They love biking and sailing, and relish a nice peg of scotch every now and then. A rare breed of women in India is making peace with the complexity of being herself. When your identity is clearly defined, the roadmap gets defogged in your mind. This year, we’re celebrating ten such women who were certain where they wanted to go, even if their path was laden with nettles, and pursued their goals with single-minded devotion.

Olympic winner P.V. Sindhu, for example, says she never tires of training and practising. She trains for nearly nine hours a day in three sessions. After winning the silver medal at the Rio Olympics, she did not rest on her laurels. She went on to win the China Open defeating local favourite Sun Yu to collect her first Super Series title. She also reached the finals at the Hong Kong Open. With such a tight schedule, she has sacrificed a lot, including time with friends and family. Even though people might want her to become a “winning machine”, she remains pragmatic. “There is no desperation and no pressure as I enjoy my game every day. I don’t expect to win every match I play.”

Like Sindhu, Anuradha Roy, who was the only Indian writer to be nominated for the Man Booker prize last year, knew what she wanted to do at a young age. Writing, she says, might be in her genes. “There were two writers in my family, both renowned and both women: Jyotirmoyee Devi on my mother’s side and Maitreyi Devi on my father’s,” she says. “Maybe this made it feel normal in my family for there to be a child who wrote—my mother gave me a blank notebook when I was very little, and this filled up with stories. My father gave me his typewriter and taught me how to use it when I was about thirteen so that I could type out whatever I was writing.”

Neha Kirpal started the India Art Fair, the fourth biggest art fair in the world, in 2008, after she saw the vibrant art scene in London, where she was studying. “Why can’t we have this in India, too?” She thought. On her flight back from London to India, she wrote a business plan on an airsickness bag, which later became the India Art Fair.

The battle may be won, but the war might be ours to lose. Why do some women rise so far above the glass ceiling while, for others, it is so high that they’re not even able to get a glimpse of it? Why has India had a woman prime minister and president, not to mention several chief ministers, when America, supposedly the most developed country in the world, hasn’t been able to elect even one female president? Why do we live in a country of such stark dichotomies? Where some women head corporations and win Man Booker prizes and others flounder under the weight of marital rape and sexual abuse? As per the 2015 report of the National Crime Records Bureau, there were more than 32,000 crimes committed against women last year, a staggering 11.1 per cent of total IPC crimes. More than 34,000 women reported rape with a conviction rate of only 29 per cent.

For every P.V. Sindhu, we have thousands of women like Daisy Jebakumar, 26. Daisy worked as a toilet cleaner in a mall in Tamil Nadu before she fell in love with a man and married him without knowing that he had a wife and children from a previous marriage. He used to siphon money from her regularly, saying it was to ensure their security in the future. “He would harass me,” she says. “I would tell him to keep away from me and my children but he would not. His male chauvinist mentality kills me. He believes that women should always be subservient to men.”

Just because Daisy’s life hasn’t been lauded or made into a film, does that mean she is a failure?What does success mean? Are you less successful if you’re a housemaid like Asha Sunil, 40, with a husband who’s a drunkard, struggling to raise two sons without even a house to call her own? Or if you’re a secretary like Aleyamma Shaji, 53, who works at a hospital in a small town in Kerala? One of her two daughters died many years ago and she has been grappling with the loss since then, conducting an imaginary conversation with her every day before setting out to work. What does success mean to them? Are they content? What prevents them from aiming for the sky?

“I’ve never thought of aiming higher or moving to a bigger city to earn more money,” says Aleyamma. “I try to remain positive and thank God for what I’ve got. For me, success means peace of mind. I get a great sense of satisfaction from little joys like when my daughter gets good grades in school. After my elder daughter’s death, she is all we have. She wants to study psychology but I urge her to go for a more lucrative field like engineering. After all, she is our only hope. She has to support us financially when I retire.”

Women have come far but they have a long way to go. Before a woman achieves some measure of success, whatever that means to her, she must fight the demons of her past and kill the Angel of the present that prevent her from finding out who she really is. As Woolf herself said, “What is a woman? I assure you, I do not know. I do not believe you know. I do not believe that anyone can know unless she has expressed herself in all the arts and professions open to human skill.”

