Waiting game

Politics often throws up interesting coincidences. In 1996, Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy filed a case against former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa and her confidante V.K. Sasikala. The Supreme Court convicted the latter on February 14. In 1999, Swamy brought together Jayalalithaa and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to bring down the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Now, when Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao has delayed the swearing-in of a new chief minister after Jayalalithaa’s death, Swamy, citing constitutional norms, has been batting for Sasikala, a move that has endeared him to her camp.

Sasikala cannot become chief minister because of her conviction, but if her nominee, Public Works Department Minister E. Palaniswami, gets the numbers to become the new chief minister, the BJP would want his support during the presidential elections in July. And, Swamy could be the man for the job.

“We will wait and see who is sworn in and how soon,” Swamy told THE WEEK. “I think Palaniswami has the numbers, and the governor should rectify his past mistakes and swear him in. If that happens, the Palaniswami government will have four years to perform. Sasikala can continue to be consulted. She is a strong Hindu woman, as opposed to Jayalalithaa. There is a big rise in adherence to Hinduism as people are going to temples in Tamil Nadu, which is also a factor in bringing the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh into the state. If the BJP stops seeking control of the state and instead seeks a partnership, it would bring major nationalistic sentiment.”

The NDA government is said to be short of nearly one lakh votes in its bid to get its nominee elected as president. The electoral college that elects the president, made up of MPs and MLAs, has 10.98 lakh votes, of which the AIADMK has 60,000.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, the BJP had thrown its weight behind caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, hoping that he could help the party in the long run, starting with the presidential elections. Sources said the party was waiting to see how the MLAs holed up in the Golden Bay Resort in Kuvathur would react.

As numbers hold the key, the role of Speaker P. Dhanapal would be crucial, as he would be the arbiter on the anti-defection law if Panneerselvam insists on dividing the party. This would be akin to the recent drama in Uttarakhand, where the speaker disqualified Congress MLAs who defected to the BJP from voting in the assembly in a floor test. Dhanapal is apparently on Sasikala’s side, which could give her an advantage.

None of the parties, despite their public stances, would want midterm polls as the state had an election in May. The AIADMK, which won, would not want to contest again. The wave of sympathy after Jayalalithaa’s death and the cost of contesting another election might discourage other parties, too.



BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told THE WEEK: “Uncertainty in Tamil Nadu is because of internal differences within the AIADMK; it has nothing to do with the governor or the Centre. We will see whom they elect leader. If they do not remain united and give proper governance, they would suffer not only electoral consequences, but also political ones. Their future is at stake.”